Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Shares Tearful Video After ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Finale

The emotional finale of Dog’s Most Wanted had “Baby” Lyssa Chapman reliving the devastating time leading up to and following the death of stepmother Beth in June due to complications surrounding her cancer diagnosis. After watching the WGN America season finale herself, Chapman took to Twitter in a tearful video she captioned with the hashtag, “This life is for Beth.”

“I just got done finished watching the series finale with Beth’s funeral,” she said, sniffing back tears. “It’s been a super hard night and I really appreciate all of you.”

Thanking the Dog’s Most Wanted and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans for sticking by her through so many ups and downs, Chapman added, “I’ve been through a lot with the fans — I got married; I got divorced; I had a baby; I got arrested. This is definitely by far the hardest thing I’ve had to share with you all, so thank you for being here for us, and we love you all, and we love you mom.”

Dog’s Most Wanted‘s finale had everyone in tears, including Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, who revealed that after his wife’s death, he contemplated suicide.

“I’m so glad I had her the little time that I did,” Dog said of his wife’s passing at just 51, saying he’s been trying to stay busy after her death for his own mental health.

“I’ve only been alone as I showered and I had to run out of there without a towel, because I can’t be alone right now. That’s when I start thinking about things,” he added, getting emotional. “And I start to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something and it was the freakin’ dog.”

“I don’t realize yet psychologically that she’s gone and I’ll never ever see her,” he continued. “I don’t realize that. I just hope I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate. She’s paved the way for me.”

He added, “I want to take a goddamn pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now, and passed away, suicidal, I’d go up to heaven and be like “Hi honey,” and would go, ‘You dumba— why did you do that?’ or would she go ‘Wow, you’re here.’”

Photo credit: A&E