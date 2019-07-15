Beth Chapman Memorial: Dakota and Cobie Chapman Pose for Rare Photo With Stepmom Jamie Pilar

Leland Chapman’s sons Dakota and Cobie posed for a rare photo alongside their stepmother, Jamie Pilar, while attending Beth Chapman‘s funeral. Beth’s friends and family paid tribute to her in a Colorado memorial on Saturday, with most of her family in attendance. Many of them took the opportunity to capture photos together, and Leland’s sons were no different.

As the photo shows, Dakota, Cobie and Jamie pose alongside a family friend to mark the bittersweet occasion.

“My two young men who make me proud, and [an] amazing friend whom I call family,” Pilar captioned the photo.

Dakota also posted a brief thank you message to all the Dog the Bounty Hunter fans and friends of the Chapman family who helped make the special day possible.

Ahead of the memorial Pilar shared several tributes to her mother-in-law, including a heartfelt Mother’s Day card she had received from the Chapman matriarch.

“Happy Mother’s Day. May you be showered by love,” Beth wrote in the card. “I’m so happy you love Leland as much as you do. It makes me feel good to know he will always be loved. Be patient and never go to bed angry. Love you, Mom #2.”

Pilar then opened up about the emotional impact the card had on her and how it now brings her to tears.

“So I have debated over [and] over whether to share this or not. This is personal to me. Really, it’s the most personal piece of her that I have besides my memories and photos,” Jamie wrote in the photo’s caption. “I know she took the time to find this card. You can tell as you read it. Let me say, this card means the world to me in ways no one will understand…but she does. Honestly, I think I’ve read this card 2-3 times a day since she gave it to me. Today as I’m reading it, it’s hitting me differently due to it being my Anniversary.

“You know, sometimes when I read it I swear I can hear her voice reading the card with me. Then I start crying. No matter how rocky our start was, we sure did make a beautiful finish. I will always love him Beth. I’ll always take care of him, and do right by him. Thank you for impact on raising the man I fell in love with 4 years ago. Love you Mom.”