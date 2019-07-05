Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Shares Patriotic Photos of Late ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star and Social Media Has Thoughts

In honor of Independence Day on Thursday, Beth Chapman‘s daughter Cecily shared a stunning set of patriotic snapshots of her late mother sporting red, white and blue apparel to honor the day through celebrations past.

In the photos shared to Cecily’s Instagram on Thursday night, Chapman can be seen wearing a flag shirt complete with all 50 stars on the chest and stripes on the sleeves. Wearing a cowboy hat to top off the look, Chapman’s appearance inspired a plethora of comments from fans of the late A&E personality.

“So beautiful [heart eyes emoji] Happy 4th in Heaven Mrs. Dog [fireworks emoji] I bet her view of fireworks is spectacular,” wrote one fan.

“Im (sic) a chick and I had the biggest crush on your mom, but I adore your father as well so I never told anyone,” added another.

“Beautiful, and a force to be reckoned with…” wrote another.

The image was not the only one shared by Cecily on Thursday night, who posted another just minutes later of her mother all smiles in a powerful red leather skirt and patriotic, red, white and blue flag.

“Beth was such a feisty, strong and beautiful woman. She had my utmost respect, although I never met her. I prayed so hard for her to get better, to be without pain, to not suffer. She is no longer in pain and she is free. My thoughts and prayers have been with the entire Chapman family and their friends. May Beth rest in peace. Her legacy will live on forever,” wrote one fan in the comments section of the image.

“Still can’t believe she’s gone. I never met her but felt a connection to her,” another fan wrote.

Cecily has been sharing images of her mother all day, revealing how she misses her deeply and that she can “feel her everywhere” she goes.

Cecily is Chapman’s daughter from her first marriage to Keith Barmore. While it was a short-lived affair, starting and ending in 1991, it gave the late reality TV personality her daughter and years later, Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman had adopted her as his own, making her a part of their blended family.

Chapman passed away on June 26 after she was put in a medically induced coma following a choking incident stemming from her battle with cancer. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star died at the age of 51 with family by her side.

Photo credit: Instagram / Cecily Chapman