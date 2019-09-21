Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Shares Love for Carrie Underwood Amid ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Health Scare

Cecily Chapman is turning to a Carrie Underwood hit song for motivation amid Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s health scare. The reality television personality took to Twitter Thursday to share a link to the music video of Carrie Underwood and Ludacris’ collaboration, “The Champion,” just a couple of days after Dog was released from the hospital.

Fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter family shared their love for the country music superstar as well, responding to Cecily’s tweet with kind words.

“Cecily, when you hurt I hurt too. Momma is proud. So is your daddy. And the world, who all root for you. Chin up buttercup. You are a champion,” one user wrote, referring to Cecily’s late mother, Beth Chapman.

“This song is amazing! Hope you’re well, [Cecily]!” another fan commented, praising Underwood.

“Yeah you are girl!! Look who you was raised by! Tought to NEVER give in and NEVER give up! Keep your head up sweet girl!” Another fan commented, praising Beth and Cecily’s stepdad, Dog.

“I love this place that Carrie puts herself, and I definitely hear #MrsDogC singing praise through #CarrieUnderwood ! Definitely will be listening to this one again…a few times!” Another user wrote.

Underwood’s “The Champion” has been making headlines recently. America’s Got Talent runner-up act Detroit Youth Choir rocked the stage during Season 14’s live quarter finals with a stunning cover performance of the hit song.

Dog made headlines earlier this week when news broke he had been hospitalized for a possible heart attack. Updates on his condition later revealed he was suffering from complications related to high blood pressure and stress.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement,” they said in a statement earlier this week. “While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman updated fans on the bounty hunter’s condition Tuesday saying he was doing better after the health scare.

“Dad is on the mend so I got to run out for a fun hike today,” she wrote alongside the gallery. “I forgot my shoes in Hawaii so I wore of pair of [Beth Chapman’s] up. She would have loved this #HikeColorado #theincline #manitousprings #missingbae.”