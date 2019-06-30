Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Targeted by Instagram Imposter in Wake of Mom’s Death

Bonnie Chapman is going through a rough time after her mother, Beth’s death. The Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter shared a new set of photos on her Instagram Story Friday sharing how an internet troll was impersonating her on the social media platform.

“Great, now someone’s pretending to be me on Instagram. I should’ve to be dealing with this right now,” she wrote as the caption of a photo of herself cuddling with her dog.

The reality television personality also shared a screenshot of the fake account (@bonniejoc22), which had shared some photos of Chapman already. The account seemed recent considering it only had 13 followers and following 60 accounts.

The announcement comes just a few days since Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman passed away Wednesday morning following a long battle with cancer. The reality star was hospitalized Saturday, January 22 due to a “choking” incident and was put in a medically-induced coma.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote in a tweet posted shortly before noon eastern. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Chapman mourned the loss of her mother on Twitter Wednesday, sharing a heartbreaking short tribute that read: “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

Since then, the family has been staying on social mediator thank fans for their support and sweet messages, as well as responding to trolls messing with the beloved reality television family.

Duane “Dog” Chapman and Chapman both shamed websites creating knock off merchandise inspired by Beth to sell to grieving fans.

“Any t-shirts with Beth’s likeness not from thebountystore.com is not authorized. Please do not buy these t-shirts, please report these ads and tag Bonnie if you see them,” Duane tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“Please tag me in any of these ads and merchandise. We did not authorize any of this, Mom would be pissed,” Bonnie added quoting her father’s tweet.

The family plans to have two memorial services to honor the matriarch. The Hawaii ceremony took place Saturday at 2 p.m. local time at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii. Details for the Colorado service have not been announced yet.

“Beth had two homes – Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the family said in a statement Friday. “Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly. Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog.”