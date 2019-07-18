Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Shuts Down Fan’s Odd Request for Mother’s Ashes

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, fired back at a bizarre fan request for her mother’s ashes. The 20-year-old was not interested in giving away a piece of her mother, and said there will be absolutely no exceptions to this.

Early Thursday, Chapman shared a photo of her family on their way to Saturday’s Celebration of Life at the Christian Heritage Center in Aurora, Colorado. She added a defiant caption reading, “Please don’t ask me for my mother’s ashes… Ashes are for family, no one else. No exceptions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman also took to Instagram Thursday to shut down a bizarre rumor that she is actually Beth’s granddaughter. “Never thought that someone would [accuse] me of not being my mom’s daughter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Chapman’s mother, Beth died on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer at age 51. She was cremated per her final wishes.

The family held a small traditional Hawaiian memorial service days after her death, then gathered in Colorado last weekend to remember her again. During her speech at the Colorado memorial, Chapman told the audience she “lost my rock” after her mother’s death.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone. This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream,” Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman said at the memorial through tears. “She will never be dead to me. She is in another place. I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before the Colorado memorial, Duane said he could not bring himself to scatter her ashes.

“You know, I was going to do all the scattering, and then I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not gonna throw you, like, away. I’m just gonna throw you away and start over?’ I can’t do that,” Duane explained. “I haven’t gotten past the place where I’m still putting a pillow where she was, and covering it up, like the jailhouse escape, right? I mean it. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn’t register that ain’t her. I’m still there.”

Duane continued, “Even though she is not physically there, mentally and spiritually she is there… There is not another Beth. There’ll never be another Beth. There ain’t a girl built like another Beth.”

Before her death, Beth filmed episodes of the couple’s new series, Dog’s Most Wanted. The show will debut on WGN America next year.