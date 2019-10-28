Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Shares Rare Photos of Late ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Ahead of Birthday

Beth Chapman’s daughter Bonnie Chapman shared rare photos of the late Dog The Bounty Hunter star on Sunday, two days before what would have been Beth’s 52nd birthday. Chapman’s emotional Instagram post included photos with Beth and father Duane “Dog” Chapman during her high school graduation. Beth died on June 26 following a battle with throat and lung cancer.

“I miss you everyday. Your birthday is coming up, wish I could celebrate with you one last time. Thank you for being there for my graduation, now I’m so thankful I have that moment with you,” Chapman, 20, wrote in the caption.

In the first four hours since the post was published, it has garnered more than 8,300 likes and over 200 comments. Some of the comments came from Chapman’s family.

“It’s been such [an] awful week. Wish we could all be together. Love you Bonnie google,” Lyssa Chapman wrote.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one, this funk isn’t like anything I’ve experienced before,” Chapman replied to her big sister.

“She loved you so much sissy,” Cecily Chapman added.

“I know. She loved you so much too,” Chapman replied to Cecily, adding a crying emoji.

“Your mum so looks proud and happy,” one fan wrote. “Those beautiful bonds of love are never broken ….. Your mum’s love and connection to you transcends heaven and earth…. She’s right by your side every step of the way in this life until you meet again.”

“She will always be with you. Love and memories last all your life,” another fan added. “You will always want her and others to be present at special events know that they are in spirit and your heart.”

Before Beth’s death, she completed work on Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1. If the show is renewed for Season 2, it will be Dog’s first time on television without his wife.

“Wait ’till you see Dog without Beth. No more mercy. I mean, once I catch them, they’re gonna get mercy,” Duane told PEOPLE last week, noting that Beth would hold him back from going into danger without thinking first.

“It’s a lot different. When she was there – always trying to be the nurse, or [say] ‘Don’t do that’ – now she’s not. I can already tell, walking down the street, going places,” Duane said. “It’s a different world.”

Duane later called Beth the “greatest bounty hunter in the world” and said he has no plans to start dating.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” Duane told PEOPLE. “So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.