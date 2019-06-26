Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Was Just Shamed for Her Sexuality Amid Mom’s Coma, But She’s Clapping Back

Bonnie Chapman is clapping back at social media users sending hate about her sexual orientation amid her mother’s declining health.

The daughter of Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman called out Instagram users who sent homophobic messages her way, responding to health updates about her mother after Beth was hospitalized and reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma.

Sharing screenshots of hateful comments and direct messages from hate filled fans, Bonnie – who recently came out as pansexual, clapped back at fans for trolling her as her mother fights for her life in a Hawaii hospital.

“Don’t even try pissing me off right now, I will not tolerate it,” she captioned a screenshot in which she highlighted a user who left a homophobic comment on her coming out photo.

She then shared a photo of a DM from a fan who tried to tell her her prayers for her mother “fall on deaf ears” because of her sexuality.

“People are assholes today,” Bonnie captioned the screenshot, shaming the troll.

Bonnie came out as pansexual back in April with a touching Instagram post.

“For the past seven years, I’ve kept kind of a big secret to myself. I’m pansexual, now I’m sure the term is familiar with some people,” the 20-year-old wrote. “It means to me I fall in love with personalities, rather than a gender.”

Chapman continued, “I haven’t told many people until now. I was so scared when I told my parents in November, but they welcomed me with open arms. I appreciate those who knew and kept it a secret, thank you for letting me take my time. I truly am so thankful to you all.”

In the end, Chapman wrote, “If you are in anyway upset about this, please feel free to unfollow me.”

Her message was met with support from most fans.

Bonnie has also been by her mother Beth’s side since her hospitalization, with the reality star seemingly in “very grave” condition at the hospital. Dog, known for the reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, recently shared an update on Twitter, calling many of the reports about Beth as “fake news.”

“90 [percent]of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blank,” he wrote. “[WGN America] will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming!”

Beth has been in a coma since Saturday at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu in Hawaii.

Shortly after announcing the news of the hospitalization first came out Dog tweeted: “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”