Beth Chapman Breaks Her Silence After Cancer Diagnosis in Photo With Dog the Bounty Hunter

Beth Chapman has broken her silence following the news her cancer had returned, and shared a new photo from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, alongside husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman on Thursday.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” Chapman, 51, wrote in the caption. She added the hashtags “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

The photo shows Chapman in her hospital bed with Dog, 65, by her side. It was the first post on Chapman’s Instagram page since the cancer returned.

Their fans used the post’s comments section to send their prayers to the family.

“Praying for you Beth! You have always been a huge inspiration to me throughout the years on the show because of how strong you are,” one fan wrote. “You got this queen!”

“God bless you Beth,” another wrote. “We are lifting you up to God and believe he’s working miracles in your body right now.”

“You are a strong lady with strong family. You can beat this,” added another fan.

Chapman fought throat cancer last year. She was rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday after a life-threatening blockage in her throat. Sources told TMZ she started having trouble breathing and doctors reportedly found a “large mass” in her throat. After the surgery, it was reported that Chapman’s cancer returned.

“I can confirm that unfortunately, her cancer has returned,” Chapman’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told USA Today Wednesday. “The doctors say it’s serious and are evaluating her treatment options. We’re all hoping for the best.”

“She is not doing good,” Chapman told TMZ Wednesday. “I appreciate the question and please say a prayer.”

“We are all so devastated. We love our Mommy so much and thank you guys for being here,” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, told TMZ. “We got such an amazing [outpouring] from our fans and we just really appreciate it… Poor daddy.”

Chapman and her husband starred in A&E’s Dog The Bounty Hunter from 2004 to 2012 and CMT’s Dog and Beth: On The Hunt from 2013 to 2015. In November 2017, her battle with throat cancer was the subject of a special called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. The special ended with Dog announcing Beth was cancer-free at the time.

While the special had a happy ending at the time, it did include a scene where Dog and Chapman discussed what would happen if she succumbed to the disease.

“I believe in that positiveness. I don’t believe in the natural. The supernatural is what I wanna look at. I can’t say, ‘She might die,’ I can’t do that Bethy, I can’t do that,” Dog said at the time. “We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK? I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

“My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” Chapman said in the special. “I’ve had so many comebacks. I’m gonna come back from this.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman