Beth Chapman Is All Smiles in Photo With Leland Chapman and His Son Cobie

Beth Chapman couldn’t be happier to be spending time with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s son Leland and his son amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

Tuesday, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s grandson shared a black and white photo of the trio smiling for the camera at an event in Lexington, Kentucky sans caption. Between Cobie and Leland, Chapman looks radiant with loose blonde curls and a stylish top.

Cobie’s Instagram followers were quick to wish Chapman well in the comment section.

“Looking good guys, in our thoughts, & prayers from one mama bear to another,” one wrote.

Another added, “I love u beth god bless.”

The reality personality was first diagnosed with aggressive throat cancer in 2017, undergoing surgery to remove the cancerous mass in an A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. After being pronounced “cancer free,” fans of the Chapmans were devastated in November 2018 when she was rushed to the hospital when a mass in her throat was preventing her from breathing.

Upon surgically removing the tissue, Dog told fans doctors determined her cancer had returned, this time spread into her lungs and determined to be “incurable.”

Despite undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments, Chapman and her husband plan to star in an upcoming WGN reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, where they track down some of the most dangerous fugitives who have fled from U.S. custody.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell,” Dog told DailyMailTV in a recent interview. “I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything.”

He added tearfully, “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

The famous bounty hunter gushed over how much he admired his wife’s strength through all of her health issues and their return to TV, saying, “If this were me, I would be a big sissy. But not Beth. She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude.”

“She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” he continued. “The best part of my job is having her by my side on every journey. I can’t imagine a day without her and think deep down inside she is always concerned for my safety because she wants the security of knowing I come home to her every night.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres in 2019 on WGN.