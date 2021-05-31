Ben Napier Shares Tender Snapshot of Daughter Helen With Newborn Mae

✖

Home Town star Ben Napier has shared a tender snapshot of his daughter, Helen, with her newborn sister, Mae, and fans are absolutely loving the sweet photo. Taking to Instagram, Napier shared a photo of the two girls he shares with his wife Erin. In the photo, 3-year-old Helen is leaning in close to infant Mae, giving a soft hug to her baby sister.

In the post caption, Napier wrote, "This is a very memorable Memorial Day weekend for me and my girls." He also added hashtags for "bigs girls" and "Memorial Mae." Napier's followers and fans have been loving the photo, with one user commenting, "That is a precious and memorable picture." Someone else added, "So precious! I know Helen’s going to be the best big sister." A final fan wrote, "Such a sweet moment. Beautiful girls. Congratulations to your family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

The Napiers first announced their pregnancy news in April. At the time, they spoke with People and revealed that they had known Erin was pregnant since September. On Sunday, the outlet reported that the couple had confirmed that their new baby, Mae, had been born. "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," they said in a statement. "They're already so in love with each other!"

In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Napiers shared that they felt "little bit more prepared" for their new baby than their first, and also revealed how Helen reacted to the news that she would be a big sister. "Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Erin shared back in May, with Ben adding that Helen had been "really excited."

Ben then shared a sweet story from an interaction he and Helen had, wherein she was asking about her new baby sister. "The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" he said. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet."