‘Below Deck’ Star Ross Inia Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Battery

Below Deck‘s Ross Inia found himself behind bars after a night of partying in West Palm Beach Saturday, The Daily Mail reports.

The deckhand was arrested under suspicion of disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT etc. and crimes against a person after a night out with his fellow Below Deck star João Franco that was documented on the pair’s Instagram accounts. Based on police records, Inia is being held on $15,500 bond and was still being detained as of Saturday afternoon.

News of the Bravo star’s arrest first broke via Franco’s Instagram, on which he reportedly shared a now-deleted photo of himself and a friend with the caption, “Ross is in jail…And we’ve been looking for him 4 hours and counting.”

“So we are at what jail,” Franco later said in another since-deleted video, asking his friends what jail they had found themselves at. “The West Palm Beach Police Department,” they said.

“And uh, we’ve been told we cannot find Ross,” Franco continued.

The friend added, “Apparently it’s going to take between five to 10 hours just to process him.”

Franco also added in a video shared to his Instagram Story the apparent reason his fellow yachtie was taken into custody, revealing, “Ross grabbed me as a mate, the police grabbed us and handcuffed us. Ross ‘resisted’ arrest. F— the police. Find the real criminals.”

Below Deck fans will know how close Franco and Inia are, which Franco showcased in an emotional photo of the two taken earlier this month and posted to Instgram.

“Mad respect for how genuine this fella is… the [Below Deck] cast all have one thing in common and it brings us closer, no matter where we come from or where we’re going,” he wrote. “It’s a roller coaster ride for us all, in one way or another, and you can choose let it get to you or you can choose to roll with it. [Inia], let the good times roll buddy [wink face emoji] the biggest challenge is to stay humble! And humble you are.”

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Inia