‘Below Deck Down Under’: Mike Confronts Alesia About Texting Eddy in Explosive Exclusive Sneak Peek

All aboard for drama! Tensions on the Katina come to a head during Monday’s episode of Below Deck Down Under as sous chef/stew Alesia Harris reaches a breaking point with deck/stew Mike Durrant.

A normal work day quickly takes a left turn when Alesia catches Mike gossiping about the texts she sent to deckhand Eddy Hounsell the night before, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the confrontation ahead of Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show.

The clip begins with Mike and Eddy recapping the wild time they had the night before, with Eddy admitting to texting Alesia while “pissed.”

“It was all just about her being like, ‘Can’t get you out of my head,’ and I was like, ‘Same,’” Eddy tells Mike, who quips that the Katina is like “the love boat.”

Later, the duo brings in second officer João Franco on their gossip session, with Mike theorizing to Eddy, “When you were getting off with Jenna, I think she just got jealous. Like Alesia has always said. ‘I’ve had a bit of a flirt.’”

It’s at that moment that Alesia walks in, having been looking for Mike to help her with the day’s duties. Caught in the act, Mike turns to confront her straight on.

“We need to work something out here, and I feel like you’re a part of this,” he tells her, adding, “I was just trying to work out … you were messaging Eddy—”



“And I told you to f—k off,” Alesia chimes in, directing her comment Eddy’s way, “and that just stop being a drunken idiot basically.” A noncommittal Eddy simply responds, “Kinda,” leading Alesia to throw back her head and groan in a confessional.

Back in the heat of the moment, Alesia turns on Mike, telling him, “I wish you paid more attention to the job that you’re supposed to be doing than thinking about what other people are texting. Unless you got a text directly, it wasn’t anything to do with you!”



“When someone comes to me and says, ‘Alesia was messaging us last night,’” Mike counters, as Alesia asks Eddy, “You said that?” and he insists it wasn’t said “in a bad way.”



“I just flirt to make myself feel better,” a furious Alesia snaps back. “I’m flat out with work, there’s so much to do, and you’re busy up here f—king talking about who’s talking to who.”

Eddy begins to insist that he’s “actually hoovering” as stew Jenna Woudberg wanders up on deck to ask what’s going on.



“[I’m] so bored of this conversation,” Alesia sighs as she begins to storm off. “If I hear you gossiping instead of working one more f—king time, I’m gonna lose my s—.”

Mike attempts to change the subject by saying that Alesia shouldn’t be flirting with anyone, let alone Eddy, as she’s got a boyfriend, but Alesia fires back, “You should be working right now!”

“But you’ve got a boyfriend!” Mike reiterates, asking, “So I’m not allowed to talk while I’m working? Can’t talk at all?”



“Well, you’re not working, you’re just talking!” Alesia shouts back, as Mike insists there’s “no need to get wound up about it.”



“I’m pissed off because every time I see you, you’re gossiping all the time!” she responds, as Mike once again says that flirting with Eddy is “disrespectful towards [her] boyfriend.”



It’s then that Alesia has had enough, as she turns on her heel to yell in Mike’s direction, “I don’t care whether or not I’ve got a boyfriend, I care about getting the job f—king done!” Mike then pokes again, “Maybe you should care about your boyfriend—” as Alesia calls out to him, “I’m here to work, mate. Just f—king pick up a hoover!

Don’t miss the rest of the action when Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.