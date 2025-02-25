TLC Renews Popular New Reality Series for Season 2: ‘Baylen Out Loud’ Returning

TLC’s breakout series, Baylen Out Loud, is getting a second season, per a recent press release from the network. The series follows the inspiring story of 22-year-old Baylen Dupree, who lives with Tourette Syndrome. The show’s debut season has been an instant hit. Since its premiere on Monday, January 13, the show has garnered over 14.7 million viewers across both linear and streaming platforms and is on track to become cable’s most-watched new unscripted series among adults and women 25-54 in nearly a year.

About the show’s success, Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud of the success of Baylen Out Loud and are pleased to announce its renewal for a new season. Baylen’s journey embodies TLC’s dedication to highlighting people from all walks of life, offering remarkable, yet relatable stories. Her transparency, humor, and strength have truly connected with viewers, and she continues to inspire us all.”

The series has also garnered over 300 million views across TLC social media platforms, including nearly 200 million on Tik Tok alone. The series has 22.5 million engagements and over 250,000 fan comments across social media.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Dupree got real with TODAY.com about living with Tourette Syndrome. “I don’t want to be what Tourette looks like in everyone because Tourette does look different in everyone,” she said.

She admits there are unpredictable challenges. “Some days it’s brutal the whole day, and some days it’s better than others. I would like to say that I don’t tic 24/7, but it consumes a lot of my day and a lot of my time,” she explained.

Tourette syndrome (TS) is “a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled,” per Mayo Clinic.