‘Baylen Out Loud’s Baylen Dupree Meets Boyfriend Colin’s Parents After Concerns About Her Tourette Syndrome in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Baylen Out Loud star Baylen Dupree is taking a major step with boyfriend Colin Dooley. The 22-year-old influencer was admittedly nervous to meet her possible future in-laws due to her Tourette syndrome symptoms, but in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, both of Colin’s parents welcome her with open arms.

Baylen was originally concerned about how Colin’s parents, whom he described to her as very religious, would react to her involuntary vocal tics, which often contain obscenities. But despite her concerns, their first meeting goes off without a hitch.

“When we first met Baylen, it was a culture shock,” Colin’s dad Chuck admits to the camera as the show flashes to Baylen ticcing, “You had me at first — and then I saw your pencil, pencil.” Chuck continues, “And I was like, OK!”

Colin’s mom Marlene agrees, “I was nervous big time because [Colin] had made it out to be really, really bad, and when she left we both looked over and went, ‘That wasn’t that bad!’ We really like her.”

Marlene does inquire about Baylen’s own church-going habits but is open to hearing Baylen share her own negative experiences in that space. “I’ve been to a lot of churches, but during prayer, whenever it is as quiet as possible, that’s when my tics get worse,” she explains. “It’s just difficult for me to feel comfortable in a space that everyone’s staring at me.”

As someone who was raised Catholic, Baylen said the “staring” she received as her tics grew more intense made her feel “uncomfortable,” as do the judgments she’s received from people in the church who claim she is “going to hell” because she often swears while ticcing.

“I’ve just had people like say things about me being a Christian and [me] saying that and then being like, ‘But look at what comes out of your mouth,’” she tells the camera. ”That’s what hurts more than anything because I don’t want to say it.”

When Baylen tells Marlene she’s thought about Bible study groups, Marlene agrees that might be a “good place” for her to explore her faith, but the conversation is interrupted by an unexpected tic. “Jesus take the wheel. I’m pregnant,” Baylen says, before assuring Colin’s parents that she is definitely not expecting.

What could have been an awkward moment is quickly laughed off by Colin’s mom and dad. Chuck tells the camera later, “It’s shocking the first time she has one of the explosions because you don’t expect a little girl to say that. I’m like, ‘What?’” Marlene adds that their son had advised them to “just carry on the conversation” through those moments and “hop right over it,” which they were happy to do.

Baylen Out Loud airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.