‘Shark Tank’s’ Barbara Corcoran Just Made Everyone Uncomfortable With Her ‘DWTS’ Comments

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran made her mark on DWTS‘s season premiere, but it had very little to do with her dancing.

After she performed with partner Keo Motsepe, Corcoran made an uncomfortable comment as the judges gave her feedback for the dance.

“That was a sexual turn on,” she said, referring to her performance.

Twitter sounded off with comments regarding her “naughty” dance, with many talking about the way she interacted with Motsepe.

One Twitter user wrote, “oh my god is Barbara grabbing Keo’s crotch the entire time they were being judge lmfao NAUGHTY SHARK.”

Why is Barbara holding on to Keo like that? #DWTS #uncomfortable — Jamie Ralston (@JamRalston) September 19, 2017

Her hand placement on Keo while getting their scores….😳🤣 — Kaitlyn (@kaitlynjodell) September 19, 2017

Despite some of the fans questioning her behavior during the performance, plenty of them just said she looked like she was having fun.

Barbara Corcoran shaking her money maker! She’s probably fun at a party! #DWTS — Tori (@torinspiration) September 19, 2017

Corcoran and Motsepe named their duo #TeamSharkeo. The pair danced the Salsa to “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell.

