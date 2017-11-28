‘Bad Girls Club’ Cast Member Slams American Airlines Over Seat Dispute

Bad Girls Club cast member Natalie Nunn had a rough run-in with an American Airlines employee and she is publicly slamming the company.

Nunn tells TMZ that she and her daughter Journey were waiting in the First Class line at the American check-in desk and were getting dirty looks from the attendant who she claims asked her if she knew she was in the First Class line.

The attendant then gave Nunn a difficult time, she claims, with getting her daughter added to the flight itinerary, and even, according to Nunn, insulted the 7-month-old baby’s name by laughing, asking why she would name her Journey.

This angered Nunn and she says she told the attendant, “I’m gonna walk away from this counter before I beat your a–.”

The attendant, Nunn says, then threatened to cancel her First Class tickets, which she supposedly did, giving Nunn’s seats to other passengers and booking the reality TV personality in coach seating.

Nunn says that after she began tweeting at American about her issues, representatives from the airline met her at the gate, returned her original seats to her, and offered her complimentary champagne.

“I am a Bad Girl. I will not allow someone to talk about my kid like that. As long as Im present and in your face, I will address it. And, I felt like I wasn’t even able to say what I wanted to say cause she wanted to kick me off of her flight,” Nunn ended her rant.

A representative for American Airlines says they have reached out to Nunn and that they are actively investigating the situation.