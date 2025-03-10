Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell Gets Emotional Over Son Baylee’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

The son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell is following in his father’s footsteps on American Idol. Brian couldn’t help but get emotional as he watched his 22-year-old son, Baylee Littrell, audition for the judges on the Sunday, March 9 episode of the ABC singing competition.

New Idol judge Carrie Underwood was the first to notice something “familiar” about Baylee before he ultimately revealed his father’s identity. Baylee explained in his audition package that it was “scary” pursuing music after his dad’s success with the Backstreet Boys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Following in my dad’s footsteps is scary because his career to me is one of the most extraordinary in music history. No one can ever compare,” Baylee said. “I remember being 8 or 9 years old and they sold out this huge arena and I got to open up for them. I just had my two little songs and I came off stage and when the guys went on, the screams and the lights went down. I was just mesmerized.”

Play video

At 50, however, Brian said he had nothing but high hopes for his son, whom he shares with wife Leighanne Wallace. “Obviously, growing up in the industry, a lot of people look at that as such a perk. But it’s not easy,” Brian said. “I’ve always told everybody that he’s 10 times more talented than I ever was.”

Baylee went on to present an original song for Underwood and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “This song is about me personally wanting to give up and not giving up yet,” he explained. “Trust me, I wish I wanted to do something completely different. But if I’m not doing music, there’s no way I can really exist.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

The song impressed Underwood, who opined that Baylee “could go very, very far in this competition.” After Bryan asked Baylee to bring his father in to sing a portion of the song with him, the “Before He Cheats” artist noted, “For your superstar singer dad to come in here, I feel like for anybody else, it would make you look bad. But it didn’t. You were right there with him. You didn’t pale, you didn’t shy away. You were like, ‘This is my moment.’”

Brian couldn’t help but get emotional as all three judges agreed on Baylee going forward in the competition to Hollywood, gushing, “I’m gonna cry. I’m crying.”

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.