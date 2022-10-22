Backstreet Boys' Member Teases Performing Until They're Physically Unable

The Backstreet Boys aren't going anywhere. As news of the group releasing their highly anticipated first-ever Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, AJ McLean spoke with PEOPLE Magazine about what the group's plans are moving forward. Alongside McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson formed the group nearly 30 years ago in 1993 and haven't slowed down since. Their latest holiday album is comprised of Christmas-themed classics, as well as three original tracks co-written by the group. And McLean says he and his group members have no plans on retiring any time soon.

"We're going to keep making music until the cows come home," the 44-year-old said. "We love what we do, and hopefully, this Christmas album stands the test of time." Whether or not a new pop album will follow the holiday release, McLean told the publication: "Who knows? I'm sure that we're going to make new contemporary music for years to come."

The release comes on the heels of McLean branching out and competing in and winning Season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. under the disguise as his drag persona "Poppy Love," McLean impressed the judges and social media users week to week.

A longtime LGBTQ+ supporter, McLean donated his $100k prize money to Trans Lifeline, a crisis hotline for transgender people. It is the first of its kind in the U.S. and the only suicide hotline with all transgender operators. Since the show, McLean has made it clear he's not done performing in drag.

"I hope that tour is done by the time Drag Con comes around next year. I cannot wait to go and maybe even perform as Poppy Love," he told the Houston Chronicle. "Hell, I'll do a Backstreet Boys song as Poppy Love. I don't give a sh**. Imagine me doing, "I want it that way," Let's do it. I'll be in all white."