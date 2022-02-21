‘Bachelor’s Demi Burnett Shares Autism Diagnosis After Psychological Test

Demi Burnett is sharing her autism diagnosis with the world. The Bachelor alum, 26, took to Instagram Saturday to reveal she had been diagnosed as autistic after undergoing a psychological evaluation. Burnett, who first entered Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood’s season in 2019, began her message with a trigger warning to give people a “heads up” at the start.

“I did a psychological evaluation and I’m autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting,” she wrote. “Swipe for some ‘memes’ that might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person. all I want is to have a better quality of life.” Some of the images the reality personality included with her post shared information about the autism spectrum, ways to support a neurodivergent person, ableism, and autistic traits versus trauma symptoms.

“I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault,” she concluded.

Many of Burnett’s fellow Bachelor Nation members took to the comments to support her during this journey. “So proud of you always being so brave and strong. A real ass person and that’s why I love you,” Onyeka Ehie commented, as Maurissa Gunn chimed in, “I love you so much. I’m so proud of you. You’re the most amazing person ever.” Added Cassie Randolph alongside a number of hearts, “Love u. how open and candid you are is so inspiring.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star previously told her followers she was struggling back in January, sharing in an emotional post that she had scheduled an appointment with a psychiatrist to help her manage the pain she was in. “This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid,” she wrote on Jan. 1. “Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I’m not doing anything to envy I’m not ‘happy,’ I’m not social. I’m constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out.”

“Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain,” she continued. “I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I’m talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I’m having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I’m feeling pretty s-t/overwhelmed most of the time. BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT.”