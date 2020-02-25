‘Bachelor’ Alum Demi Burnett Kisses New Boyfriend in Photo After Split From Fiancée Kristian Haggerty

Former Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett is sharing a new steamy photo of her and boyfriend Slater Davis not long after her split from fiancée Kristian Haggerty. In a handful of photos, Burnett showed her new man off as they celebrated the reality star’s 25th birthday over the weekend. She started by posting a sweet picture of the two as they shared a kiss at the dinner table. “The present I never knew I needed,” she captioned the photo before sharing several, more risque photos of the two enjoying more kisses at the pool.

Fellow Bachelor alum Onyeka Ehie, who also competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart, wrote, “My heart has bursted,” while another gal from their Season 23, Katie Morton, wrote, “Yo million dollar match maker. Several other fans went on to wish the 25-year-old a happy birthday. In her next post, Burnett is captured straddling her new man in a series of photos while both are in swim suits.

A number of her fans showed their love for the birthday girl as she showed off sweet moments with her new love interest. While these photos may look like the first time she went public with her boyfriend, a few prior posts say otherwise. She shared a snapshot of the two wearing face masks while she advertised for a company — though she referred to him as her “friend” in the caption. The two have also been very open with fans on their Instagram Stories as both of them have shared several moments together since going public.

Just four months prior to the new news, Burnett ended her engagement with Haggerty after proposing on Bachelor in Paradise but the two called it quits on Oct. 31.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship,” the former couple wrote on Instagram. “We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now that means being apart of growing individually.”

