‘The Bachelorette’: Who Did Becca Kufrin Give Her Final Rose?

Becca Kufrin has given her final rose — and her heart — to Garrett Yrigoyen.

The Bachelorette star made her final, heartbreaking decision to send Blake Horstmann home during Monday’s 3-hour finale of the ABC reality show, resulting in one of the worst Bachelorette breakdowns of all time, during which he sobbed about ending up “alone.”

Prior to her big decision, the two men met with Becca’s family, who agreed that both men would make wonderful, devoted husbands. The weight of the decision was clearly weighing on Becca, however, who broke down with her mom over her confused feelings.

“It’s getting tough now, because for the longest time, I thought it would always be Blake. I thought he’d be the end of this … but now it’s down to the question of … who could I not picture my life without?” she admitted to her mom.

As the decision drew closer, Becca’s nerves grew and grew.

“I cannot believe we’re here. I really can’t. I have experienced every emotion under the sun. Last year I was engaged and had my heart broken. And today, I’m in love with two guys,” she told the camera prior to her final decision. “

She continued: “I feel like not only did I find my partner in this, I also found myself.”

In the end, Becca broke Blake’s heart in a moment host Chris Harrison said was like nothing he has ever seen on the show before.

“I know that this man doesn’t see this coming, and he’s going to be blindsided,” Becca said, breaking down before confessing her feelings to Blake.

“You made me hopefuly again, you made me excited in this journey and you gave me something to look forward to,” she told him, saying their relationship had been so “solid” and “constant” throughout their time that she didn’t realize how strong her feelings were for Garrett.

“I think there’s just a better fit for us out there,” she added, before he started to cry, saying, “How could I be so wrong?”

“We had such a strong connection, but our connection didn’t allow her to see connections with other guys,” Blake cried to the camera after leaving Becca behind. “I did love her, I just thought she loved me back.”

Later, with Garrett, she finally told him she loved him in return.

“He’s gonna be my teammate. He’s gonna be the best partner. He’s gonna stand by me every single day. He would be somebody that I could see my dad loving so much. And I can picture it all,” she told the camera before accepting his proposal.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

