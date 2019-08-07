‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Tyler Cameron Unlikely to Be Next ‘Bachelor’ After Gigi Hadid Date, Chris Harrison Reveals

It looks like someone other than Tyler Cameron will be handing out roses on the next season of The Bachelor. After Hannah Brown‘s runner-up was spotted out with the former Bachelorette and model Gigi Hadid in the same week, longtime host Chris Harrison revealed his chances of being the next Bachelor are very slim.

“Did Hannah say they just wanted to be friends?” Harrison asked Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima, whom he is dating, Monday. On Brown’s After the Final Rose special, she did ask Cameron out for a drink after calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, but insisted she was keeping things casual. Late last week, TMZ released photos of Cameron leaving the former pageant queen’s home after a night in together, and the general contractor was spotted out on the town with Hadid on two separate occasions since then.

“Talk to Hannah. And Gigi … and Tyler,” Harrison joked as to the real status of the trio’s relationships. “Good on him!”

Regardless of Bachelor Nation’s overwhelming love for Cameron leading into the finale, Harrison explained that Cameron’s recent dating life “would definitely weigh into conversation” about the next Bachelor lead.

“[This is] why we’re waiting [to announce who it is],” he explained. “Let’s see how these guys react. Let’s see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time.”

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight—which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well—but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette,” Harrison continued. “So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Harrison added that fan favorites Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are still in the running for next Bachelor, hinting that the announcement will be revealed near the end of Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor