'Bachelorette': Michelle Young Caught DMing 'Very Famous Country Music Singer' Ahead of Breakup

The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya claims he caught his ex, Michelle Young, sending private direct messages to a "very famous country singer." The alleged incident played a part in his trust issues with Young. Olukoya, 28, and Young, 29, broke up in June, less than a year after they got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 18 finale in December 2021.

"I think there was some insecurity in the relationship. I think that played a really big role in the relationship," Olukoya told Nick Viall on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, via Entertainment Tonight. "I know there was a moment where I started questioning things because it was a confusing moment and that just kind of led to some trust issues on my part too." That "confusing moment" came when he saw Young DMing an unnamed country singer while they were lying in bed together.

At first, Olukoya did not think it was a big deal. However, when he looked over at her a second time, Young allegedly deleted the whole thread. She told him a story that "made no sense," he claimed. "It was such an odd story... [She said,] 'I deleted it because what he said made me feel uncomfortable... He wanted to go get drinks with me.' And I was like, 'OK, what led to that?'"

According to Olukoya, Young met the singer after a concert she attended with her friends in Minnesota. "She went to this guy's concert in Minnesota because he was on a tour. She was backstage," he claimed. "I was like, 'OK, what led to him asking you to go get drinks?' [She said,] 'Oh, we were going to play basketball, my friends and his friends.'" When Olukoyo asked what the singer said that made her "so uncomfortable," she said it was the invitation to get drinks. He wondered how Young knew the singer only wanted to get drinks with her. The conversation continued going "back and forth," Olukoya said.

Young then called a friend on Olukoya's insistence to verify the concert story. The friend did not know what she was talking about, Olukoya claimed. At that point, Olukoya "dropped" the subject. He didn't know how to clarify the story, but she apologized for making him feel like he could not trust her. They never brought up the subject again, but Olukoya considered the incident a "red flag."

"She apologized. She made sure I knew it was nothing to be concerned about, but the fact that the whole message thread got deleted, I was like, 'This is something to be concerned about,'" Olukoya told Viall. "Michelle's a very trustworthy person and I do trust her, but that one moment, it did kind of play a role. It just wasn't a fun thing to feel."

Young and Olukoya announced their split in June with separate posts on Instagram. Olukoya told Viall he ended the relationship on the phone after "rockiness' between them. After the breakup, things only got "messy" between them and they stopped communicating altogether in July. He believes they are "two different people from two completely different worlds." Young has not commented on Olukoya's latest remarks yet.