‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Winner Prompts Mixed Reactions

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette came to an end on Tuesday night. Leading into the finale, Young’s final two were Nayte Olukoya and Brandon James. In the end, the lead could only give her final rose to one man. Naturally, fans had plenty of thoughts about Young’s final decision.

During the finale, Young made the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye to James. She then told Olukoya just how much she loved him and the two embraced. He got down on one knee to propose and Young followed by giving him the final rose of the season. Young and Olukoya made history in the finale, as they became the first Black couple to get engaged on The Bachelorette. This season already made history, as Young’s final four men were contestants of color.

Fans got to see how Young’s happy ending panned out in the finale. Although, they definitely have their own opinions on her choosing Olukoya.

Naturally, there were fans who were rooting for both Olukoya and James leading into the finale. But, Young could only choose one man.

It seems as though fans are mixed on The Bachelorette‘s outcome. However, Young made the right decision for her.

It’s safe to say that fans were in their feelings about how everything went down. The contestants were, too.

Fans didn’t mince words as they shared their thoughts on the finale. Many were heartbroken by how it worked out.

While there were some who weren’t happy about the outcome, others were overjoyed. They love seeing Young and Olukoya together.

Young expressed that she loved both of her final two men. It made the decision all the more difficult.

All in all, viewers were happy that Young got her happy ending in The Bachelorette finale. After Olukoya got down on one knee, she gave him her final rose and made it Bachelor official.