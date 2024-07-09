'I couldn't imagine spending my life without you by my side,' the Australian singer wrote following his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Grace Coleman.

Jake Davey is engaged! The Australian country singer revealed on social media on July 6 that he is engaged to his girlfriend of four years, Grace Coleman, after he dropped to one knee and popped the question on Hamilton Island, one of the Whitsunday Islands in Queensland, Australia.

Davey shared the exciting relationship update across his social media channels by sharing a sweet snapshot from the proposal. The image captured the moment the singer dropped to his knee and asked Coleman to marry him. In the caption he excitedly announced, "She said YES." He added, "I couldn't imagine spending my life without you by my side."

The engagement news sparked plenty of excitement and prompted a wave of congratulatory posts for the newly-engaged couple. Responding to the news, one person wrote, "congratulations again you guys!! Beautiful news," with somebody else commenting, "Congratulations you two! So so happy for you both!" A third person added, "Congratulations !! I'm so happy for you both, but also very happy to see you're able to get down on one knee after your battles."

The couple's engagement came just a few months after Davey made his return to music earlier this year. In 2021, the singer was diagnosed with Spinal Stenosis, a condition in which the spaces inside the bones of the spine get too small, resulting in pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine, per Mayo Clinic. The singer said the disease impacted his "ability to walk and live day to day without lower back pain and sciatica."

Davey revealed in August 2023 that "the condition became critical" and he was "in excruciating pain, I couldn't walk without a support frame and a serious amount of pain relief." He was ultimately admitted to John Hunter ED "to seek emergency back surgery to help fix the issue.... It's hard to say if the surgery was a complete success, there's always complications when it comes to nerves and spinal conditions like mine."

Amid his health struggles, Davey received support from his fellow Australian musicians, who came together for Jake-Fest, a concert that served as a fundraiser to help cover Davey's medical expenses. The lineup featured Chelsea Berman, Taylor Moss, Kylie Jane, Piper Rodrigues, Imogen Hall, Jack Hudson, Maddy Andrews and Jamie Preston.

After his condition turned "critical" and he was forced to take a step back from music, Davey returned this year with the singles "Made" and "Second Chance." Opening up about the latter, Davey said, "I guess a lot went through my mind 5 months ago when I was diagnosed with Cauda Equina Syndrome, I truely feel like I've been given a Second Chance, so I wrote a song about it!" He said the song was "for anyone who's been through some shit and made it out the other side!"