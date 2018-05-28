‘The Bachelorette’: Meet All of Becca Kufrin’s Suitors

Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin will try to find a rose among thorns during this season of the ABC dating show after being spurned in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She is going to have a tough time choosing between these handsome suitors!

Fans will get to meet the bachelors officially on Monday, May 28, but here’s a sneak peek at the men with whom she’ll be looking to find love.

From a charming banjoist to a Hollywood stuntman, the 28-year-old publicist has quite the variety to choose from, but who will capture her heart? And are they here for the right reasons?

Keep scrolling to see who will be competing for Kufrin’s affections this season, and leave your guess as to who will get the final rose in the comments!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Alex, 31

Job: Construction manager

Location: Atlanta, Georgia.

Bio: “A self-proclaimed country music lover, Alex enjoys spending time with his dog, Donzi, and taking trips to the beach with his boat. When he’s not out on the water, you can find Alex hitting the ski slopes out West.”

Blake, 28

Job: Construction manager

Location: Bailey, Colorado

Bio: “Blake considers himself a modern romantic who believes that two people need to be independent in order to truly love each other, so he’s looking for his equal match. Born and raised in small town Bailey, Colorado, Blake was both a high school and collegiate athlete. Despite excelling at football and basketball, Blake has a secret talent… he’s a great swing dancer! Blake is hoping to sweep the Bachelorette off her feet!”

Chase, 27

Job: Advertising VP

Location: Sanford, Florida

Bio: “A college baseball player, Chase competed in the College World Series twice as third baseman for the University of South Carolina. He loves adventure, the outdoors and is excited to embrace wherever life takes him.”

Chris, 30

Job: Sales trainer

Location: Orlando, Florida

Bio: “Originally from New York, Chris has embraced the sunny Florida life since he was a kid. Chris studied Health Service Administration at the University of Central Florida and is extremely passionate about fitness and health. He comes from a family of successful entrepreneurs that retired in their 40s, and he’s determined to do the same!”

Christon, 31

Job: Former Harlem Globetrotter

Location: Los Angeles, California

Bio: “Bored with his corporate job in Detroit, Christon sent an e-mail to the Harlem Globetrotters to see if they were looking for new talent. Before he knew it, he was flying around the world entertaining thousands with his acrobatic dunks. Now a professional dunker in LA, Christon hopes finding love with the Bachelorette will be a lay-up.”

Christian, 28

Job: Banker

Location: San Diego, California

Bio: “Born in Mexico, Christian moved to the U.S. with his mother when he was three. A natural athlete, he played semi-professional soccer in the States until an injury forced him to retire. Christian’s biggest date fear is spilling something on himself in front of our Bachelorette.”

Clay, 30

Job: Pro football player

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bio: “Clay is a professional football player who has come a long way from his small town in the outskirts of Chicago. Clay loves hip-hop and country music, and likes to think he’s a good mix of a city and country boy. He is a true gentleman who doesn’t even curse!”

Colton, 26

Job: Former pro football player

Location: Denver, Colorado

Bio: “Colton was named after the Indianapolis Colts which would turn out to be fitting for this lifelong football player. He played professionally for three teams before an injury forced him to retire. Post-football, Colton has dedicated himself to helping children fighting Cystic Fibrosis. When he’s not working on his charity, he’s spending time with his family and his dog, Sniper.”

Connor, 25

Job: Fitness coach

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Bio: “After graduating from the University of Tampa, Connor had the opportunity to play professional baseball for the Atlanta Braves before diving into his current profession as a health and wellness coach. Connor is a risk-taker, whose health and fitness is his #1 priority.”

Darius, 26

Job: Pharmaceutical sales rep

Location: Sherman Oaks, California

Bio: “Darius is an energetic, fun-loving Milwaukeean who loves to dance. His most important mission is to live a life of service by giving back to others. He travels frequently and has been to over 11 countries in the past few years.”

David, 25

Job: Venture capitalist

Location: Denver, Colorado

Bio: “David is a successful businessman who enjoys fitness, golfing, skiing and spending time with his family at their beach house. He loves guacamole, but hates avocado. Hopefully, that’s not a deal breaker for the Bachelorette!”

Grant, 27

Job: Electrician

Location: Danville, California

Bio: “Grant is a fourth generation electrician with a great sense of humor. If the Bachelorette can handle a healthy dose of sarcasm, there will definitely be sparks with Grant!”

Garrett, 29

Job: Medical sales rep

Location: Reno, Nevada

Bio: “Raised in a small town in Central California, Garrett is a true outdoorsman who loves fly fishing, hiking and snowshoeing. When he’s not on an outdoor adventure, he’s perfecting his Chris Farley impression. He’s excited to find love with the Bachelorette…down by the river!”

Jake, 29

Job: Marketing consultant

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Bio: “This adventure-seeking Minneapolis native grew up riding dirt bikes in rural areas, racing motocross since the age of 13. He’s also jumped off the third highest bungee jump in the world! He is a hopeless romantic who likes to write poems and loves a good dance.”

Jason, 29

Job: Senior corporate banker

Location: Seattle, Washington

Bio: “A successful banker with a heart of gold. When Jason’s not rooting for his hometown Buffalo Bills, he’s belting out tunes from his favorite Disney movies. He’s hoping to sing his way into the Bachelorette’s heart.”

Jean Blanc, 31

Job: Colognoisseur



Location: Pensacola, Florida

Bio: “Jean Blanc was born in Haiti and immigrated with his family to Boston when he was only two years old. Jean Blanc went to college at Duke, got a masters degree in business administration and then moved to Memphis to work as an engineer. He recently relocated to Pensacola where he works in finance and continues to add to his very impressive cologne collection.”

Joe, 31

Job: Grocery store owner



Location: Chicago, Illinois

Bio: “Formerly one of the youngest traders on the Chicago stock exchange, Joe turned a successful career in big finance into a successful career in small business. He followed his family’s footsteps in the grocery store world, where he currently owns and manages his own store. Successful in produce, but unsuccessful in love, Joe’s ripe and ready to be picked by the Bachelorette.”

John, 28

Job: Software engineer



Location: San Francisco, California

Bio: “John is a start-up company success story who’s working hard in the hustle and bustle of the Silicon Valley tech scene. When he’s not working, you can find him wine tasting, playing guitar or making his world-famous banana bread.”

Jordan, 26

Job: Male model



Location: Crystal River, Florida

Bio: “A former Business/Accounting major, Jordan turned his good looks into a professional modeling career. When he’s not posing for magazines shoots giving his best ‘pensive gentleman’ look, Jordan enjoys kayaking and running. With a personal best mile time of 4.24 Jordan’s excited to sprint to the finish line with the Bachelorette.”

Kamil, 30

Job: Social media participant



Location: Monroe, New York

Bio: “Kamil was born in Poland and moved to the United States with his parents when he was five years old. He learned English by watching cartoons. Kamil has a successful career in real estate and dabbles in modeling as well. Just don’t ask Kamil to get his hands too dirty, he has a terrible fear of spiders!”

Leo, 31

Job: Stuntman



Location: Studio City, California

Bio: “A Los Angeles native, Leo is a successful stuntman in TV, movies and stage shows. When he’s not taking a punch, he works for his family construction business. Leo’s been growing his hair for 10 years and prefers the ‘messy bun’ look.”

Lincoln, 26

Job: Account sales manager



Location: Los Angeles, California

Bio: “Originally from Nigeria, Lincoln moved to Boston when he was a teenager and later attended college in Kentucky. He always dreamed of living in California and recently saw that dream come true when work brought him to Santa Monica. Lincoln would love to have a big family to make his mom proud. Fun fact, Lincoln was named after Abraham Lincoln.”

Mike, 27

Job: Sports analyst



Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Bio: “This Notre Dame alumni majored in Accounting and Computer Applications and currently works as football analyst. Mike loves festivals, horse races and state fairs. He also loves his bulldog, Riggins.”

Nick, 27

Job: Attorney



Location: Orlando, Florida

Bio: “Nick is a fun-loving attorney with a zest for life. When he’s not winning trials, you can catch him in his signature tracksuits being the life of the party. Nick is a self-proclaimed ‘weekend warrior’ who loves brunches, barbeques and the beach.”

Rickey, 27

Job: IT consultant



Location: San Diego, California

Bio: “After college at JMU and a stint on Wall Street, Rickey created a successful online personal training company. He dreams of finding a woman who can keep up with his lifestyle and be his best friend first, and lover second.”

Ryan, 26

Job: Banjoist



Location: Manhattan Beach, California

Bio: “This banjo-playing Cape Cod native is extremely close to his family. They all play together in a bluegrass band. He loves playing the banjo, ukulele, guitar and trombone. Ryan also has a passion for sailing and can’t wait to make the Bachelorette his first mate!”

Trent, 28

Job: Realtor



Location: Naples, Florida

Bio: “This animal lover from Carrol, IA moved to Florida to pursue a career as a realtor and a model. He has been on the cover of romance novels and has done catalog work as well. Trent is excited to show the Bachelorette his sweet Midwestern charm.”

Wills, 29

Job: Graphic designer



Location: Los Angeles, California

Bio: “Wills was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. He went to UC Davis and majored in Design. He loves his job as an Editorial Designer, but not as much as he loves Harry Potter. Wills is hoping to cast an enchanting spell on the Bachelorette!”