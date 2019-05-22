‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Slams Frontrunner Luke P. as ‘Cocky’

Hannah Brown might have been charmed by Luke P. at first, but The Bachelorette star is seeming to tire of his forwardness.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode shared by PEOPLE, the bachelorette begins to realize there might be more to the men vying for her heart than simply good intentions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After crashing the group date in this week’s episode, it looks like Cam’s “Always Be Cam” motto might be replaced by a whole new tagline as his fellow contestants begin to question his motives.

“Calculated Cam has a hidden agenda,” one suitor says after Mike informed Hannah in the end-of-episode trailer Monday that the “bold” suitor had planned to tell her a sob story in order to get a “pity rose.”

Cam, however, seems to be torn up about the turning tide of opinion against him.

“People are questioning my integrity,” he says, crying.

And while Luke P. might have been crowned “Mr. Right” during last week’s pageant group date, even claiming to be falling in love with the former Miss Alabama after spending just a few hours with her, Hannah seems to be growing tired of his attitude about their relationship.

“You’re cocky and I don’t like that,” she tells him after he says he’s “tired of waiting” for time alone with her at a cocktail party. The criticism clearly doesn’t go over well with the former frontrunner.

“Luke’s slowly self-imploding,” one of his fellow suitors says.

In her season premiere, Hannah proved that while she might be looking for love on TV, she’s ready to throw down when it comes to men who aren’t there for “the right reason,” sending home a contestant who admitted to having a girlfriend back home.

“Hannah Beast” isn’t backing down anytime soon if the season trailer proves true.

“You don’t own me,” Hannah tells one man later in the season. “You don’t get to decide what I can and can’t do, because first of all you’re not my husband and even my husband, the person I’m going to be with is going to allow me to be my own person.”

In another instance, Hannah stands up for her own sexual autonomy, telling one contestant, “I believe that sex was made for a man and a woman in marriage, but I am having physical relationships and honestly, I have had sex and Jesus still loves me. How dare I be judged by a man?”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor