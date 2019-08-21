‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Hasn’t Spoken to Tyler Cameron Since He Began Dating Gigi Hadid

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown has been keeping her distance from Tyler Cameron after her season’s runner-up was spotted out and about with model Gigi Hadid almost immediately following their overnight date. In a new interview with Extra on Monday, Brown admitted she hasn’t spoken to him since that date earlier this month.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy,” she said, adding it’s been tough connecting with her recent move to Los Angeles still wearing on her. “I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in.”

“I wish him well,” she added. “And I know that he does the same for me.”

Life since her season of The Bachelorette came to an end with her calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt amid the scandal surrounding his former girlfriend, Brown admitted, has been difficult.

“Oh, my life is completely changed,” she explained. “And with that comes struggle. I’ve had so many blessings too, but I’m a real human, and humans have real emotions and lots of different emotions. And still, people enjoy my journey. I enjoyed my journey, because I was real and true, and was honest. And I just want to continue to be that.”

With Cameron being spotted out and about with Hadid a number of times since his date with Brown, including on vacation, the former Miss Alabama opened up about their relationship on a recent episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, the podcast hosted by former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she said of seeing Cameron move on so quickly. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” she continued. “It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can, too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward.”

“Everything that I said that I feel like I want, deserve, the type of respect that I want from a man, I still believe that,” she added. “I still am going to hold those standards for any man in my life. So I am going to wait on a man to give me that.”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor