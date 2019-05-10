‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Bashed by ‘Bachelor’ Alum Corinne Olympios

Not everyone is ready to see Hannah Brown as The Bachelorette — including Corinne Olympios!

Ahead of Monday’s Season 15 premiere, starring the seventh-place contestant from Bachelor Colton Underwood‘s season, the Bachelor Nation bad girl was brutally honest with Us Weekly when asked about ABC’s choice of a leading lady.

“It’s just random. Like, why?” she asked. “It’s, like, there’s nothing there that would have made me be like, ‘I need to see her again on TV. I need to see her find love.’ Like, she wasn’t even someone that I was like, ‘I want her to find love.’”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum continues, “Nobody loved her. When you hear someone being the Bachelor or the Bachelorette, it’s someone you loved and felt for on the season. It’s just, like, that was like, ‘OK, why? No big deal, but why?’”

When asked who would have been a better choice for the season’s leading lady, Olympios continued on her tirade, quipping, “I don’t know. Anyone! I mean, I don’t want to be mean. She’s going to hate me, oh, my God!”

She might not be looking forward to seeing more of “Hannah Beast,” but that doesn’t mean Olympios will be tuning out this season: “Am I interested in it? Absolutely not. Will I watch it? Absolutely yes.”

Olympios isn’t the only Bachelor Nation member to cast doubt on Brown’s casting, with Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also telling Us Weekly recently, “She wasn’t my first choice or my favorite. It’s nothing personal. If she happens to find love, that’s great!”

While it’s unclear how the public will feel about the former pageant queen until the premiere, she definitely appeared to be in it for love when announced as the Bachelorette in March.

“I feel all the emotions, but honestly I’m just really grateful for this opportunity,” she told Chris Harrison at the time. “It didn’t happen for me with my first time around, but I do believe that it can happen.”

“I’m just really so grateful and honored that people saw my heart, and that I continue to get to show them that,” she continued. “And someone will hopefully share their heart with me.”

Season 15 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris