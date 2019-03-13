‘Bachelorette’ Hannah B. Awards First Rose During ‘Bachelor’ Season Finale

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Brown was officially announced as the next Bachelorette by ABC on Tuesday during The Bachelor‘s season finale, and Brown got a head start on her new role by handing out her very first rose on live television.

As Brown celebrated her new title on Tuesday, host Chris Harrison brought out five contestants for her to meet, who all tried to impress the former Miss Alabama with a handful of gimmicks including champagne and a bedazzled step-stool. One contestant named Cam even performed a rap.

“Thank y’all so much for coming out here tonight..Y’all are so brave and I can’t wait to see you all again. This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve made this season, but you all were great,” Brown told the men as they lined up for the mini rose ceremony. “To those of you who don’t get this rose, I cant wait to see you all back at the mansion and try harder. In all seriousness, y’all are great…I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Brown ultimately presented Cam with a rose, though she initially forgot to ask him if he’d like to accept it before pinning the flower on his jacket.

“Cam…how you pumped up the jams, that was awesome,” she told him before doubling back and asking, “Cam, would you like to accept this rose?”

The show has been using this format for a few seasons now, with a handful of contestants meeting the Bachelor or Bachelorette early on live television ahead of the premiere of their season.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Brown, 24, shared that she’s ready to be engaged at the end of her run as The Bachelorette should she meet the right person, who she described as “someone with a good heart.”

“This is something I really believe in,” she said. “And at the end of the day, I want somebody who loves me and chooses me. I’m ready for my moment.”

Brown competed on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, which wrapped up on Tuesday, and shared that while she didn’t end up with Underwood, she learned a lot about herself in the process.

“I didn’t end up with Colton, but I ended up loving myself more,” she said. “I came into that show as someone who wasn’t as open as I am now. I was terrified to be my true self because I felt that it wasn’t enough. But I allowed myself to break down those walls.”

Brown’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 13 on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC