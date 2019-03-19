‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Matt D. Accused of Harassment, Reportedly Removed From Hannah Brown’s Season

Bachelorette Contestant Matt D. has been accused of harassment, reportedly resulting in his removed from Hannah Brown’s season of the reality dating series.

According to Refinery 29, in the wake of the harassment allegations, there is a striing possibility that Matt D. will not make it to even the first episode of the upcoming season.

The claims against him come from a woman named Sam Smithburger, who shared screenshots of Matt D. frequently sending her messages on Instagram and pestering her.

This guy used to dm me on insta consistently for like 2 years and now he’s a contestant on the new Bachelorette lmao pic.twitter.com/bhUuZsTKQG — sam smithburger (@SamSmithburger) March 16, 2019

“This guy used to dm me on insta consistently for like 2 years and now he’s a contestant on the new Bachelorette lmao,” Smithburger wrote in the Twitter post wherein she shared the screenshots.

Following Smithburger’s claims, other women came out to allege that they had been dating Matt D. at the same time he was trying to slide into the former’s DMs.

Also looking at these receipts..I dated him towards the end of 2017 very beginning of 2018 and this is around the time he was messaging her… — VICTORIA (@VicMoheb) March 16, 2019

“Also looking at these receipts..I dated him towards the end of 2017 very beginning of 2018 and this is around the time he was messaging her,” one woman tweeted.

“Honestly this is so crazy because so did I, he flew to see me in late November of 17 for a week and told me he ‘had to head back for a work emergency,’ ” another alleged.

Honestly this is so crazy because so did I, he flew to see me in late November of 17 for a week and told me he “had to head back for a work emergency” — dana (@danapizzarellli) March 17, 2019

The two women who claimed to have dated Matt D at the time he was DMing Smtihburger did not produce screenshots of their conversations or evidence that they had been in a relationship with him.

Many members of Bachelor Nation of since commented on the thread of accusations, with one writing, “Someone should tell Hannah? Idk bachelor nation doesn’t seem to be a fan of hers, but she’ll make full sentences soon enough”

“This kind of behavior is actually very concerning, idk if it’s because I watch too many true crime documentaries but he looks like the kind who could do something to someone if they say no,” someone else said.

At this time, ABC and Bachelorette producers do not appear to have commented on the harassment claims against Matt D.