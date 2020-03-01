‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson Taken to Hospital for Evaluation After Being Declared a Danger to Himself

Former The Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson was reportedly taken to the hospital Saturday after he was declared a danger to himself. Later in the day, Johnson took to his Instagram Story to assure fans he was “fine” and “life is going to be okay.” The hospitalization happened after authorities did a welfare check at his home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

Overnight, Johnson shared two concerning videos on his Instagram Story. In the first, Johnson is seen sitting at a table while Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” is playing in the background. He appears to be sitting with the same cord he showed hanging from his door in a Friday post, reports TMZ.

The second video showed Johnson talking to someone behind a door, saying “I have no choice.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Saturday he was taken to a hospital by authorities “out of fear he may be a danger to himself.” Police went to his home for a welfare check and decided he had to be taken to a local hospital for “further evaluation.” Police found no injuries on Johnson when they arrived at his home.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that officers went back to his home at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital “and was in stable condition,” the spokesperson said. The reality television star’s representative also confirmed he was hospitalized.

Johnson’s estranged girlfriend Annalise Mishler also hinted in a tweet Saturday that Johnson was being treated.

“If I talk about what’s happening, ppl say I’m trying to get attention, but if I don’t they say I don’t care and I’m a c—,” Mishler tweeted. “All I’ll say is as of 10 mins ago, there is no more imminent danger and I can breathe for a second.”

Police visited Johnson’s home on Friday after he shared a photo of a cord tied around his door, with the caption “It’ll be okay.” The officers determined there was no threat to Johnson’s life at the time.

After Johnson’s hospitalization was reported, he took to his Instagram Story to share updates with his followers. One picture appeared to be taken from inside his apartment.

“I’m okay. Things are fine,” Johnson wrote Saturday afternoon, reports E! News. “I love you.”

“You’ll be great,” he added. “Live is going to be okay. Forgive yourself. Let go.”

In another post, Johnson asked people to stop calling police, adding “I don’t want to be abducted or kidnapped. Good luck b—. Come find me.”

On Monday, Johnson was arrested after a fight with Mishler allegedly turned violent. He was charged with robbery and domestic violence charges, as Mishler claimed he got physical and punched a hole in her wall. He is scheduled to return to court in March.

On Wednesday, Johnson shared a video on Instagram, apologizing for his actions.

“I made a promise to myself and my girlfriend that I wouldn’t [drink] anymore, and as most of you know, that has been an issue in my life,” he said. “Whenever I do drink, I don’t act right.”

However, Johnson denied the domestic violence claims against him, adding, “If any women out there ever feels like they are in any danger, I urge you to call 911.”

Johnson became a reality TV star after competing in JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. He also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles