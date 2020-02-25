'Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Arrested After Girlfriend Chronicles Allegedly Violent Fight on Video

Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson was arrested Monday after a fight with girlfriend Annalise Misheler, which she captured part of on video, allegedly turned violent. As first reported by TMZ, Johnson was arrested on robbery and domestic violence charges after Mishler claims he got physical with her and punched a hole in her wall.

Johnson, who first became known as the villain of JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette before also competing on Bachelor in Paradise and MTV's Ex on the Beach, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence when police found visible red marks on Mishler's face, and was also charged with robbery because he allegedly grabbed her phone away while she called 911.

In videos Mishler shared to her Instagram Story Sunday and captured by Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve, Mishler shows the hole in her wall allegedly created by Johnson, as well as footage of him trying to get into her apartment and screaming at her through the door.

Warning: Mishler's videos contain NSFW language and concerning content.

Chad Johnson’s incident with his girlfriend last night. She recorded it to her IG story for proof. The guy is outta control, and his pattern of behavior is frightening. This hasn’t been their first issue. Just the first that’s documented. Scary shit. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/cnNmFh05pY — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

Here’s Part 2 of the video... pic.twitter.com/fEUhpBo36Y — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

In the clips, Mishler said the fight began when she found notifications from a dating app on his phone, accusing her boyfriend of drinking heavily.

Monday, Mishler shared an update on her Instagram Story thanking followers for their kind words and revealing "things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now."

Prior to his arrest, Johnson apologized for his behavior in an interview with TooFab, saying he had relapsed after two months not drinking.

"I don't remember actually seeing her," he told the outlet. "I drank to the point where I didn't even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story's word that I was there."

"I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's Story, to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen," Johnson added. "I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty