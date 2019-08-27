‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robby Hayes Breaks Silence Over Todd Chrisley’s Allegations of Rumored Sex Tape With Lindsie

After rumors flew about Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes and Lindsie Chrisley supposedly making a sex tape, both have managed to remain mum on the subject in the midst of the Chrisley family scandal. However, Hayes is finally revealing whether the rumors are true or fake.

“We did not make a sex tape,” Hayes clarified on the Bleav in Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Chrisley’s father Todd Chrisley accused them of making a sex tape and allegedly threatened to reveal it to the world if she didn’t keep her mouth shut on a certain, undisclosed, matter. The accusations came just two days after Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion.

Because the video came from a puppy cam and both did not consent to such thing, Hayes says it kind of “debunks” Todd’s assumptions to the whole “sex tape” idea.

“We’re in the middle of dealing with it,” the Bachelor in Paradise star said. “I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago.”

Chrisley’s real estate mogul father accused his daughter of having an affair on her husband Will Campbell with Hayes and fellow Bachelorette alum Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd said in a statement on Aug. 15. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

While Hayes took longer to respond publicly, Murray on the other hand was quick to share his thoughts after Todd told his side of the story.

“I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions,” he said after clarifying that he and Chrisley have been friends for years.

Hayes added that Todd “has always had a hardhead for both” himself and Murray, saying, “He gave me s— in Vegas, actually, one year on the red carpet at the ACM Awards.”