‘Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Lindsay Responds to Hannah Brown’s Openness About Sex on Show

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay was not expecting Hannah Brown‘s open conversations about sex on the ABC series. The current star of the dating show shocked viewers when she was seen in a promo for next week’s episode admitting she had sex with a contestant in a windmill.

Lindsay spoke about the subject during an appearance on ABC’s Strahan and Sara Tuesday. The Season 13 Bachelorette admitted she was taken by surprise with how honest Brown was on the topic.

“I’m going to assume that they’re alluding to what happened in the Fantasy Suite,” Lindsay, 34, told the hosts of the show. “I was surprised she was so bold and forthcoming with it, but I mean, she owns it, so more power to her.”

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Randone, who also appeared on Tuesday’s episode as PEOPLE first reported, also gave his take on the comments.

“Honestly, she’s 24, she’s young, she’s got a bunch of attractive guys,” he said. “And sometimes that sexual tension is strong. Are we surprised? We’ve seen her in hot tubs, on beds, massage tables. It was coming, right? Why not a windmill?”

“At one point, something’s gotta blow, right?” Randone said laughing.

The comments in the promo come from Brown’s upcoming confrontation during a one-on-one date with frontrunner Luke Parker.

“So, let’s talk about sex,” Parker said in the clip. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

The preview then cut to Brown walking Parker towards a car, clearly upset with how the chat turned out.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she said. “I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

“From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave,” she added. “I f—ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

Lindsay’s comments come days after she openly criticized Brown’s relationship with Parker, who has been caught in controversy for most of the season due to his erratic behavior on camera. Lindsay also made headlines when she admitted to press she did not agree with Brown being named the latest Bachelorette.

“It’s nothing personal,” she told Us Weekly back in March. “I separate the two: friends and [The Bachelorette]. I think Hannah B. is very, very nice. If I was 23 in that house, I would have the time of my life. If she happens to find love, that’s great! But she wasn’t my first choice or my favorite.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.