Fans Call ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Much ‘Weirder’ Than ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation isn’t known to agree on much, but when it comes to Bachelor Winter Games, they agree — the show is totally crazy!

The show, which premiered Tuesday on ABC, mixes the ongoing Olympic enthusiasm with Bachelor fever, which is at an all time high amid Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season.

Things started off normally enough with the introductions of the 26 former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette internationally, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert, Bibiana Juliana, Lesley Murphy and Ashley Iaconetti from the U.S.

But they quickly went off the wall with an odd Olympics-themed parade through the streets of Vancouver, Canada, during which Bachelor host Chris Harrison pretended he was part of a live sports event, giving commentary on the competitors’ athletic abilities like the series was not an elaborate dating show.

Then, there was the national anthem — or rather The Bachelor anthem, which featured these lyrics about the popular ABC show set to a stirring tune:

Bachelor Winter Games

To fight for love and more

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor, we will compete for sure

In the time that we share, let’s go beyond compare

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor

We want to see this through

We stand entwined, our future’s bright

To win your hand and heart

Oh Bachelor, sweet Bachelor

We want to see this through

And although the song made its debut Tuesday, several of the contestants were shown singing along, which perplexed many viewers.

Fans definitely let their opinions to be known on Twitter.

I did not think that the Bachelor franchise could get any weirder.

I was wrong. #BachelorWinterGames — Naomi Ruth Jackson (@naomionabike) February 14, 2018

I knew that #BachelorWinterGames was going to be extra but I didn’t realize it was this EXTRA. I’m here for it. Let’s do this. — MMM (@tripleM4thewin) February 14, 2018

Just gonna put it out there – I’m watching and I’m honestly still very confused about #BachelorWinterGames — Karly Stillman (@KarlyStillman) February 14, 2018

This is the craziest fucking thing I’ve ever seen. And in true Bachelor style, here is some band you’ve never heard that everyone pretends they know and love. #bachelorwintergames — Wags (@jwags77) February 14, 2018

Alternating between the real Olympics & #BachelorWinterGames. WHAT is happening? pic.twitter.com/hl6MttWKDM — Vanessa Brown (@VanessaBrownTV) February 14, 2018

30 minutes into #BachelorWinterGames and I’m so angry at it but I can’t look away — blair (@blairlndsay) February 14, 2018

Bachelor Winter Games next airs Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.