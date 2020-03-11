‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Has Social Media Lit After Messy Drama

Just like Chris Harrison always promises, the finale for Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor was truly one of the most dramatic episodes ever. And the reason why it was so dramatic largely had to do with Peter’s mom, Barb, who had plenty to say about her son’s relationship with one of the final two contestants.

Throughout the finale, Barb was vocal about how much she liked Hannah Ann Sluss, the woman that Peter eventually proposed to. But, as he revealed about a month following their engagement, Peter was not able to give Hannah Ann his “whole heart” because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who broke up with the lead during their final date in Australia. Peter and Hannah Ann subsequently went through a tear-filled break-up.

After receiving a visit from Harrison in her hometown to fill her in on all of the events, Madison decided to visit Peter in Los Angeles and the two shared that they had feelings for one another. On the After the Final Rose special, the pair expressed that they were going to see how things go with their relationship, but Barb was fully not on board with that decision. Barb was especially vocal about how she does not believe that Peter and Madison’s relationship will work out and even told them that they’re going to have to “fail to succeed.” Naturally, given this dramatic confrontation, fans on social media were fired up about the moment and voiced their own thoughts about Peter, Madison, and, especially, Barb.

A Wink That Says A Thousand Words

Madison’s wink to the camera while barb was talking was the best part of the episode #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3laPCM46gO — Shelley Akins (@shellyeahhhhh) March 11, 2020

Barb was not afraid to say what she felt about Peter and Madison’s connection and, Madison, in turn, wasn’t afraid to say what she felt either during the special. As some fans pointed out, Madison even kept smiling throughout the awkwardness.

The “Real Villain” Of The Season?

Plot twist: Barb was the real villain of the season. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3JCFwIDBmI — Lauren Jones (@LaurenJonesRE) March 11, 2020

Many fans took to Twitter to claim that Barb was the “real villain” of this season of The Bachelor because she vocalized how much she was against Peter and Madison’s relationship.

Those Reactions

Yo why’s Barb mad when her son literally looked happy for once💀💀 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hsGa4d1l85 — La Criticona 🙂 (@lacriticona99) March 11, 2020

Not only was Barb not afraid to speak her mind regarding Peter and Madison’s relationship, but she also couldn’t hide her facial expressions when the couple’s reunion played out during the show. Between eye rolls and stern looks, it was more than clear how she felt about her son’s relationship with the Auburn native.

Should Have Taken A Different Approach

Ok, maybe we don’t know what all happened off camera before all of this, but these faces Barb made were disrespectful, immature and I’m actually embarrassed for her. No matter how she felt, keep a straight face, and discuss the situation after-in private. 🙄 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/x3GfFFDbFT — Penny Kiryk (@PennyKiryk) March 11, 2020

As previously stated, Barb’s facial expressions were a big talking point amongst those on social media. But, many noted that she shouldn’t have vocalized her feelings (and given such telling facial expressions) on national TV and, instead, should have spoken to her son about the situation in private.

Not About This Behavior

Good morning, hope everyone has a great day except for Barb #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/7PhESq74TH — Justin Dettmann (@Justin_Time05) March 11, 2020

A day after The Bachelor finale aired fans were still not pleased with how Barb handled things. One fan went so far as to joke about not wishing her a good morning.

What Happened After?

Was anyone at the live taping of the ATFR??



WHAT HAPPENED WITH BARB, PETER, & MADISON AFTER THE CAMERAS STOPPED ROLLING?!



I need to know #TheBachelor — To Hell and Bach 🌹 (@HellandBach) March 11, 2020

Bachelor Nation had a ton to say about the dramatic finale. But, as some wrote on Twitter, they really wanted to know how things are going to play out between the Weber family and Peter and Madison following the finale.

Barb For ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

I can’t be the only one who wants to see overbearing Mama #Barb as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise this summer? Those salty looks could rim the margaritas 🙄#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/teljRl9u6v — gogoandgetit (@JoKerr13Rocks) March 11, 2020

While many fans were not pleased with how Barb reacted to Peter and Madison’s relationship, you can’t deny that it paved the way for one of the most dramatic finales ever. As a result, some fans are even calling for Barb to make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise as a bartender. Her appearance may just bring another dramatic touch to the already drama-filled ABC summer staple.