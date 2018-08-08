Bachelor Nation Cheers on Return of Drama-Filled ‘Paradise’

Reality

It’s what Bachelor Nation has been waiting for all year — time for Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette spin-off debuted its new season Tuesday, following Monday’s big Bachelorette finale, bringing with it a host of Bachelor Nation fan favorites and the promise of the best drama of the year.

With massive personalities like Krystal Nielson, Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz mixing it up while looking for love in Mexico, this season is bound to be one of the best yet, fans agreed. There’s the question of whether Tia Booth and Colton Underwood will get back together following their drama during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and of course, there’s the return of Grocery Store Joe, the contestant from Kufrin’s season who set the internet on fire after being eliminated the first night.

Prior to the premiere, Bachelor Nation took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the year’s greatest drama.

But who will find love, and who will be left crying in Paradise? Don’t miss Bachelor in Paradise, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

