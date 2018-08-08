Bachelor Nation Cheers on Return of Drama-Filled ‘Paradise’

It’s what Bachelor Nation has been waiting for all year — time for Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette spin-off debuted its new season Tuesday, following Monday’s big Bachelorette finale, bringing with it a host of Bachelor Nation fan favorites and the promise of the best drama of the year.

With massive personalities like Krystal Nielson, Jordan Kimball and David Ravitz mixing it up while looking for love in Mexico, this season is bound to be one of the best yet, fans agreed. There’s the question of whether Tia Booth and Colton Underwood will get back together following their drama during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and of course, there’s the return of Grocery Store Joe, the contestant from Kufrin’s season who set the internet on fire after being eliminated the first night.

Prior to the premiere, Bachelor Nation took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the year’s greatest drama.

This cast might be the best in show history. We are SO locked in. #BachelorInParadise — Jake Spitz (@YouReachedJake) August 8, 2018

They have ALL the crazies back! I am loving this. #BachelorInParadise — Michele (@shellbelle1022) August 8, 2018

Jordan will continue to bring the entertainment i’m so glad he’s on this season #BachelorInParadise — 𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖚𝖒𝖓 (@hisoftcurIs) August 8, 2018

What a line-up of the most idiotic and perfect for TV guys and girls no one remembers #BachelorInParadise 🌴🌹 — Summer Winter (@pinkkcrush) August 8, 2018

Bring on the crying!!! #BachelorInParadise — Jennifer Brown (@jjb970) August 8, 2018

I have never been more excited to witness people’s stupidly and woes in my life #BachelorInParadise #BIP — Taryn Rosé (@Taryngaryen) August 8, 2018

Now that Becca “did the damn thing” it’s time for the real thang #BachelorInParadise — Macie Banks. (@macebanks) August 8, 2018

I am embarrassingly excited for #bachelorinparadise – let the tweeting commence. — Rachel Lovejoy (@rachel_lovejoy9) August 8, 2018

I couldn’t stand Jordan on the Bachelorette, but I cannot WAIT for him to be on Paradise #BachelorInParadise — Bachelor Tweets (@BachelorTweets4) August 8, 2018

#BachelorInParadise

Me last night: “Blake was robbed and the way they portrayed his anxiety was disgusting. I’m done with this franchise!”

Me tonight: pic.twitter.com/2wiH1yLKbZ — Arizona Thunderfun 5000 (@nottodays8tan) August 8, 2018

But who will find love, and who will be left crying in Paradise? Don’t miss Bachelor in Paradise, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC