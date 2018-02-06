‘Bachelor’ Fans Are Losing It Over This Contestant’s Elimination

Bachelor Nation collectively let out a sigh of relief Monday when villain Krystal was sent packing by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the Paris episode of The Bachelor.

The 29-year-old fitness coach has definitely filled the role of season baddie previously perfected by Corinne Olympios in Nick Viall’s season, but failed to bring with her much of the humor and joy of “Corn.” Instead, she filled the episodes with rude remarks to the other women, a cloying sweetness towards the 36-year-old race car driver and a number of seemingly-quotable moments that ended up falling flat for many.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans thought she would be sent home last week after she threw a tantrum during the bowling group date in which she called Arie a “liar.” But the raspy-voiced blonde was given the final rose of the night last week confounding everyone who watched her for the previous four episodes of the season.

Monday, Krystal, in typical Krystal fashion, said it was “obvious” that she would be chosen for the high-pressure two-on-one date from the start of the episode, saying, “I’m not backing down and running away. There’s just no one on my level, like to compare.”

Her comments intensified when she was paired with taxidermy enthusiast Kendall for a hedge maze competition, who called the two-on-one with Krystal her “worst nightmare.”

“Can we talk about how much Kendall is s—ing her pants?” Krystal tells the camera. “She was shaking. She was so nervous. How boring are the other relationships compared to mine? I mean for real. I’m wife material. For life material.”

After Krystal emerged from the hedge maze victorious, however, things seemed to go downhill for the raspy-voiced blonde.

“If I see the same side of Krystal I saw in Fort Lauderdale, it will make that decision really easy, because I can’t be with someone like that,” Arie told the cameras. “This is her last chance.”

Krystal apologized for her behavior in Fort Lauderdale, which Arie accepted, before she started talking trash on Kendall (a major no-no on The Bachelor) calling into question whether she would be emotionally ready to settle down at the end of this process.

“I feel 99 percent sure she’s going home tonight,” Krystal tells the camera. “May the best girl win.”

But when Arie goes straight to Kendall with what Krystal said about her, Kendall is ready to confront her competitor…with kindness.

“I know when it comes to situations where you feel like you’re cornered, that helps you in some way,” she tells her. “I dated someone like you before … I guess what I learned was that saying the most hurtful thing doesn’t mean you’ve won, it means you’ve hurt someone. … I empathize with you.”

But after dinner, Arie decides to give the rose to Kendall, sending Krystal home from Paris.

“I thought a lot about not just today but about everything and my experience here,” he said, turning to address Kendall. “I see a lot of promise and I’m excited to see where this goes.”

Krystal said she felt “floored” and “abandoned,” and criticized Arie for picking someone “timid.”

Fans immediately celebrated the end of Krystal.

THANK GOD I don’t have to hear Krystal’s obnoxious voice anymore #TheBachelor #ByeFelicia — Lindsey (@lindseypesh) February 6, 2018

KENDALL HONEY I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE PROUD #TheBachelor @KendallPatrice — Lex 🔹 (@Lexy_kel) February 6, 2018

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC