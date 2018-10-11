‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger Call It Quits

That didn’t last long! After a brief romance, Bachelor in Paradise stars Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger have called off their relationship. which based on their comments, seems to be more complicated than it initially seemed.

The research coordinator who left Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor to pursue her career and the former New Zealand Bachelor star first broke news that they were pursuing a romantic relationship during the Burning Man festival in Nevada last month, but Mauger dropped hints that the two might have called things off by changing the captions of the photos they had taken together before deleting the pictures altogether recently.

The reason for the bitter end of their relationship, Trumbull revealed on an episode of Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve’s podcast last week, was due to accusations by an anonymous person on Reddit that she had been cheating on the Bachelor Winter Games alum, which he reacted to in a story by Life & Style.

“I’m really trying to recover from all this. It’s very heartbreaking. I hope you understand I don’t really want to go into it,” he told the publication. “This situation is more complex and deeper than people know. I’m not entirely sure how Reddit works, but I’m sure it is very upsetting for Jacqueline as she uses it regularly. I’d respect if we could be left alone to recover from this by ourselves.”

Trumbull, meanwhile, denied cheating on Mauger, saying the two never even established being in an official relationship.

“None of that comment is true. It’s someone who wrote a rumor I was able to disprove,” she explained. “Jordan is mad about a totally different topic. Jordan and I were never in a relationship. We were getting to know each other and discovering what could be possible between us.”

On Reality Steve’s podcast, she explained further the dynamic between the two.

“We were starting to date and then the media kind of ran with it more than I thought they would, because we were both basically nobodies,” she explained. “And that actually started feeling a little bit overwhelming.”

Trumbull continued, “So we kind of talked about it and we’re, like, ‘Look, this isn’t a relationship. We’re just taking it day by day, figuring it out, having fun, whatever, kind of exploring what’s possible between us.’”

Because of the distance and career goals both had, Trumbull said “even if we made some serious commitment, there wasn’t really any way to fulfill it.”

