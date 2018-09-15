‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Warns Individual Who ‘Fabricated’ Cheating Allegations

Jenna Cooper continues to reject the accusations that she ever cheated on her former fiancé Jordan Kimball.

The Bachelor in Paradise star released a new statement Friday where she claimed to have proof that the leaked text messages supposedly from her to an unidentified man were false.

The leak caused her engagement with Kimball, who was seen proposing to her during the season finale of the Bachelor summer spinoff series, to end one day after the season finale aired, as first reported by E! News.

Cooper escalated her claims further by threatening the individual who went to blogger Reality Steve with the accusations that she cheated on Kimball.

“To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters,” Cooper wrote in an Instagram post. “please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals.”

“Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak,” she added.

“And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us,” she continued. “I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction.”

“To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you.”

“To anyone who has had people callously, maliciously and falsely attempt to destroy all that you Love, this is for you too,” she ended the lengthy statement. “I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life..knowing that everyone knows the truth.”

The allegations and controversy kickstarted after Reality Steve released three screenshots. The blogger claimed he “vetted” the texts, where Cooper writes to the man she only did Bachelor in Paradise for her business and to network and she couldn’t wait to break up with Kimball.

Kimball opened up to PEOPLE earlier this week, saying he doesn’t believe Cooper’s claims that the texts are fake.

“If this whole thing sticks, and it’s true, I will be hurt much more than the depths of romance,” says Kimball, who had been planning an engagement party. “I will be hurt as a person and as a friend. There are so many layers to a relationship and right now I feel all of them peeling back.”