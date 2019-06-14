‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sets Return Date in August

Good news, Bachelor Nation!

The return date for Bachelor in Paradise has officially been announced, with the new season of the summertime reality show set to debut on ABC on Aug. 5.

Series host Chris Harrison announced the news on June 14, tweeting, “Life is a beach…and that’s a great thing!”

Life is a beach…and that’s a great thing! #BachelorinParadise is back Aug 5th! pic.twitter.com/xrZuAbv8kh — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 14, 2019

He also debuted the poster for Season 6, which features a couple standing atop a heart-shaped rock formation overlooking the ocean, with the tagline reading, “Love, on the rocks.”

For some reason, this date conflicts with an earlier premiere date revealed by BIP itself, with the show’s Twitter account sharing in April that the new season would debut on July 29.

Hey Beaches! #BachelorInParadise returns for a new season on Monday, July 29! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/EjbC9dczBt — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) April 10, 2019

While this year’s cast hasn’t yet been revealed, fans have already begun speculating about which castoffs from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette might make their way to the beach this year. The list includes plenty of women from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, as well as men from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, which is currently airing.

According to Bachelor know-it-all Reality Steve, filming for this season of BIP is already underway in Mexico, and he’s also shared photos of several rumored contestants enjoying themselves on the beach.

Along with the requisite hookups and breakups, this season of BIP will also likely feature a wedding, as previous contestants Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who met on Season 5 of the show and got engaged, will reportedly be tying the knot on television this season.

BIP will reportedly have over 30 contestants this season, and Reality Steve estimates that 70 percent of the cast will consist of women from Underwood’s season and men from Brown’s season. The contestants won’t all be in paradise when the season begins, as fans of the show know that men and women show up as the weeks go on to provide even more drama among the lovebirds in Mexico.

The show does often release the names of the starting cast members shortly after filming begins, so it’s safe to guess that fans won’t have to wait too long to see which of their favorite Sugar Bear Hair promoters will be on their television screens come August.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, Aug. 5 on ABC.

