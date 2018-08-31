‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Suitor Leo Dottavio Comes for ‘Bachelor’ Alums After Meltdown

Leo Dottavio is taking his Bachelor in Paradise villain persona far beyond the bounds of Paradise.

The Bachelorette alum was called out by Bachelor Nation for his skeezy behavior during the summer spinoff this week, during which he tried to double-talk Kendall Long and fight the beloved Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, but took his anger to Twitter when Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Amanda Stanton and Tanner Tolbert started talking about him.

In a now-deleted tweet, as reported by PEOPLE, Stanton wrote about the stunt performer’s suspension from his job following accusations of sexual harassment from women that were brought to light by Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez. In response, Stanton alleged in another tweet that Dottavio sent her a private message calling her “a piece of s—.”

“Just got a lovely DM from Leo calling me a ‘piece of s—’ & that my tweet about him last night is going to ‘come back to haunt me’…so i guess he can never blame ‘editing’ [Bachelor in Paradise],” she wrote Tuesday.

Just got a lovely DM from Leo calling me a “piece of shit” & that my tweet about him last night is going to “come back to haunt me”…so i guess he can never blame “editing” #BachelorinParadise — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) August 29, 2018

Dottavio also appeared to be referencing Stanton in a now-deleted tweet in which he wrote, “Going after my livelihood cause of unsubstantiated claims from my college days isn’t too classy miss. I don’t even know who you are but it’s pathetic. Faux a— celeb. Find some other way to stay relevant.”

Tolbert, meanwhile, implied Dottavio was a snake, tweeting during Tuesday’s show amid the Bachelor in Paradise contestant’s rant about locating the “rat” who told Long about his impassioned kiss with Chelsea Roy, “I like rats more than I like snakes…”

In a now-deleted tweet, Dottavio challenged Tolbert to a fight, writing, “Hey buddy why don’t we settle this old school? Put some gloves on step in the ring? Next time you’re in LA maybe we can do that. Whoever loses donates 5k to charity. Heck I’ll let you wear head gear. When I knock you out can I stand over you and call you a beta?”

In response, Tolbert replied, “Can we just skip it and I’ll donate the $5k towards getting you some therapy???”

Can we just skip it and I’ll donate the $5k towards getting you some therapy??? //t.co/zEl6lma3X2 — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) August 29, 2018

After Martinez brought to light claims by women in Dottavio’s past claiming he had pursued them with unwanted sexual photos and messages, he took to Instagram Stories earlier this month to issue a statement denying this behavior.

“There have been some recent stories about me that have garnered attention and I want to address them,” Dottavio wrote. “I want to start by saying no one has ever accused me of sexual harassment. No one has ever come to me in any way and told me I made them feel uncomfortable. However, I am not a perfect person nor have I ever claimed to be.”

He added: “Did I do things in college that I would be embarrassed about now? Absolutely. Was I a part of my culture, the times, movies? Yes.”

Claiming he as “grown as a person” since college, he encouraged women who felt wronged by him to speak out.

“It’s important for women to speak out if they felt uncomfortable or harassed. I support that,” he continued. “If there was anyone I made feel uncomfortable why not come to me? I would love an opportunity to right my wrongs and speak to any woman that wants to tell me how and when I made them feel uncomfortable. I want to take this an an opportunity to better myself and the treatment of women in my life,” he concluded.

He appears to be taking criticism just fine so far.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

