‘Bachelor in Paradise’: John Paul Jones Accuses Derek Peth of Being ‘Creepy’ With Women in Massive Fight

John Paul Jones’ friendship with Derek Peth appears to be over for good after the Bachelor in Paradise stars broke into a massive fight at Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding over Peth’s alleged “creepy” treatment of women. In Tuesday’s episode of the ABC dating show, John Paul Jones grew more and more frustrated that Tayshia Adams, whom he had been pursuing, was spending more time with Peth after his former flame, Demi Burnett, decided to follow her heart with girlfriend Kristian Haggerty.

“Derek is that creepy guy that graduated high school five years ago and comes back to the high school parties despite the fact that he’s a grown-ass man,” JPJ told the cameras. “I will not allow Derek to swoop in and steal Tayshia away.”

“Tayshia is a victim to Derek’s fraud. She deserves much more than that,” he added. “When someone I care about is being manipulated or pursued by the wrong person, it makes me very angry.”

Later, to Katie Morton, John Paul Jones explained just why Peth pursuing Tayshia was making him so mad, alleging Peth had used social media fame to hook up with followers.

“He has expressed to me, multiple times, his reaching out to his fans, taking advantage of them sexually, as a result of acquiring fame through this process,” he claimed. “He’s mentioned multiple times that you can ‘f—’ some of the women that follow you.”

“A man that takes advantage of women because of the very temporary status that he has acquired through this process doesn’t really strike me as a man of integrity, it doesn’t really strike me as a man that’s ready for a real commitment,” he continued. “I think Tayshia deserves more than that.”

Confronting Peth at the Glitter Goose wedding with the accusation, Peth seemed shocked, telling him not to “bulldoze” through such a major claim.

“I’m not bulldozing. You told me that, Derek,” John Paul Jones snapped back. “Name one thing that I just said that’s false. Don’t insult my intelligence. You’re trying to talk your way out of this.”

“You’re full of s—,” he accused of Peth. “You’re in this for fame, you take advantage of women, you’re not in this for the right reasons.”

While Derek insisted everything his friend had said was “false,” JPJ doubled down, “You said, verbatim, ‘You can f— some of those girls.’ Seeing you manipulate Tayshia makes me sick. Get out of my sight.”

The fight was interrupted by the not-so-happy bride and groom, but back in Paradise, Derek accused John Paul Jones of “ambushing” him. But he wasn’t backing down.

“I stand by every word I said today,” JPJ said. “You’re full of s—. You’re pathetic. I’m done talking to you. Don’t come up to me the rest of the time I’m here.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC