‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Slams ‘Homophobic’ Trolls After Coming Out

After the trailer for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise was released this week, contestant Demi Burnett confirmed on Twitter that she is queer after the clip showed her getting intimate with a woman.

While the majority of Bachelor Nation was thrilled to see the franchise depicting its first same-sex relationship, Burnett did receive criticism, to which she responded on Twitter.

She first shared a direct message she had received that criticized her and wrote, “Twitter do your thing.”

Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/GRMumqc7N5 — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 24, 2019

Her next tweet was a response to a troll who wrote that Burnett’s relationship was “same sex disgusting behavior.”

The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic https://t.co/rSnrWJR0Hw — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 24, 2019

Burnett’s fans quickly came to her defense and sent her messages of support that “drowned out” the hate the reality star was receiving.

“My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate,” Burnett tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much, thank you.”

Other members of the franchise also defended Burnett including former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who wrote that the hate Burnett was getting caused her to feel “sick to my stomach.”

This makes me sick to my stomach. I hate bringing attention to this, but I love that we can all stand up against it. I’m proud of you Demi. And I’m proud of the show for evolving. https://t.co/7aTxuDugTn — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 24, 2019

Bristowe’s boyfriend and former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick also weighted in and called the negativity “abominable.”

The hate below is absolutely abominable! Bravo to Demi for breaking barriers in The Bachelor Franchise and on a National Network in the pursuit of love and happiness. Regardless of your sexual preference, love is love is love. I support LGBTQ today and every damn day! 🌈 #pride https://t.co/z57jw3BWPb — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) July 24, 2019

Former BIP contestant Chris Randone expressed his support and love for Burnett.

I can’t even begin to comprehend nor fathom this disgusting message. As a brother of a sister who’s lesbian, just know Demi, there’s nothing more beautiful than supporting those who get judged because of their gender preference. Demi we love you ❤️ https://t.co/6fAK9g2zYA — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) July 25, 2019

Several other members of the franchise had previously supported Burnett after she came out on Twitter including current Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Elyse Dehlbom and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, all of whom competed with Burnett on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor last year.

and we all, bow down. i love you always and forever. https://t.co/zMWXwQ5sII — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 23, 2019

Spoiler alert… we love you, no matter who you love. Because love… is LOVE!!! Proud of you and proud of your truth and the courage to share that with the world!! And this Cougar will come at anyone who doesn’t show you graciousness for your bravery!! — Elyse (@ElyseDehlbom) July 23, 2019

You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much ❤️ — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) July 23, 2019

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @demi_not_lovato