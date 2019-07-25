Reality

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Slams ‘Homophobic’ Trolls After Coming Out

After the trailer for Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise was released this week, contestant Demi Burnett confirmed on Twitter that she is queer after the clip showed her getting intimate with a woman.

While the majority of Bachelor Nation was thrilled to see the franchise depicting its first same-sex relationship, Burnett did receive criticism, to which she responded on Twitter.

She first shared a direct message she had received that criticized her and wrote, “Twitter do your thing.”

Her next tweet was a response to a troll who wrote that Burnett’s relationship was “same sex disgusting behavior.”

Burnett’s fans quickly came to her defense and sent her messages of support that “drowned out” the hate the reality star was receiving.

“My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate,” Burnett tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much, thank you.”

Other members of the franchise also defended Burnett including former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who wrote that the hate Burnett was getting caused her to feel “sick to my stomach.”

Bristowe’s boyfriend and former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick also weighted in and called the negativity “abominable.”

Former BIP contestant Chris Randone expressed his support and love for Burnett.

Several other members of the franchise had previously supported Burnett after she came out on Twitter including current Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Elyse Dehlbom and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, all of whom competed with Burnett on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor last year.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @demi_not_lovato

