‘Bachelor’ Contestant Hannah Ann Causes Rift Among Other Contenders Vying for Peter Weber’s Heart

Season 24 of The Bachelor is already off to a soaring start during its three-hour premiere with Peter Weber as the leading man in 2020. But with 30 women competing for his heart, competition is high. It didn’t take but a few hours on the popular ABC series’ first night for tension to rise, and one contestant unapologetically making waves is Hannah Ann. The Knoxville native and model made quite the first impression; with her down-to-earth vibe, crystal blue eyes and southern charm, it’s obvious Weber feels a spark between them. Hannah Ann must feel it too, because she stole Weber away from other girls more than once.

One of the women Hannah Ann pulled Peter away from was Las Vegas native, Shiann. However, Shiann was less than thrilled to hear that Hannah Ann had stolen the leading guy away three times by the time she got to her. So, Shiann took matters into her own hands and pulled the Tennessee native aside, woman to woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It really irked me to find out that was her third time,” she said in the confessional style interview before the scene jumped to the aside between her and Hannah Ann. “And I’m pissed about it.”

Shiann sat her down and began by saying, “You had your time, twice. That’s fine but I wanna be able to, like, speak my mind and have my time with him as well.”

Hannah Ann responded with, “Yeah, and I want that for you too.”

After a moment of awkward silence and a few chuckles, Shiann started the conversation back up by saying, “Mk. I, like, don’t know if I should believe you or not, like, I don’t know what’s going on.”

By this point, Hannah Ann looked slightly confused, but Shiann continued with, “I don’t know if you’re being, like, honest or bulls—ing me to get me out of your face, not that I’m in your face but you know what I mean, like shoo me away.”

Hannah Ann responded with, “No, no, you’re not in my face and I think you’ve been very polite, considerate, and honest and transparent and I really appreciate and respect that. So, go out there and make a run for it, girl.”

While Hannah Ann seemingly encouraged the 27-year-old to chase after the pilot, that still didn’t seem to sit well with Shiann.

“Seriously?” Shianna mumbled quietly.

“Yeah,” Hannah Ann said with a smile on her face before Shiann ended the conversation by saying, “Well I hope you have a good rest of your night.” To which Hannah Ann replied with, “Yeah yeah, of course, I’ll catch you later on.”

The two awkwardly went their separate ways before Hannah Ann started to explain herself via confessional, sounding like she wasn’t threatened by the fact that some of the girls are upset with her.

“Shiann pulling me aside … I know she feels behind but I’m trying not to get caught up with the drama you know? I was brave, and I was courageous and I did something out of my element and went after what I wanted, which I haven’t ever done before but when I have my eye on something like Peter, I’m gonna go after it and I did,” Hannah Ann said.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.