‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals Engagement Plans With Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are looking to the future after their unconventional ending on The Bachelor.

After Colton fought to win Cassie back following their heartbreaking split, dumping fellow finalists Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin in order to solely pursue the Huntington Beach native, the couple revealed in the After the Final Rose special Tuesday that they had yet to get engaged, but were “super in love.”

Colton later told PEOPLE, “We’re so excited to be out in public and not have to hide anymore. I’m so in love, and I’m ready for everyone to know it.”

Added Cassie, “We can finally be outwardly happy, and not have to keep this big secret.”

Colton quitting his traditional journey on The Bachelor to pursue the woman he loved, regardless of her unsure feelings about the future, was definitely unlike anything Bachelor Nation had ever seen before.

“I know there’s a certain format that comes along with being The Bachelor,” Colton told the publication. “But this was about the rest of my life. And I couldn’t risk giving Cassie up.”

And while the two are still considering one another girlfriend and boyfriend, marriage has definitely been on their minds.

“She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet,” Colton teased. “But she will, one day.”

“We definitely talk about our future engagement,” Cassie added. “We’re both excited to get to that point.”

The two have yet to move in together, but Colton did pick up his life from Denver to move to Los Angeles, closer to Cassie’s West Hollywood home.

“I am now a California resident,” Colton said. “Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married. As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously.”

The two may be taking things a little slower than most Bachelor Nation couples, but Colton has no regrets about how things played out on his season of the ABC dating show.

“I came on The Bachelor wanting to be madly in love when I left,” he said. “And that’s exactly what happened.”

Bachelor Nation won’t have to wait long to watch another love story play out on their TV screen, with Hannah Brown being named the next Bachelorette after she placed seventh on Colton’s season.

The Bachelorette will return in 2019.

Photo credit: ABC