‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood ‘Never Considered’ Going on Fantasy Suite Date With Hannah G.

Hannah Godwin and Colton Underwood came face-to-face for the first time since The Bachelor star broke her heart, and she made her feelings known.

During Part 1 of the two-night Bachelor finale on Monday, Underwood broke off his relationship with both Godwin and fellow runner-up Tayshia Adams — even after frontrunner Cassie Randolph turned him down.

Godwin told host Chris Harrison during a live taping in the studio, “No, I’m not in love with him anymore,” before Underwood joined them on stage.

She told Underwood that she was heartbroken after he told her he didn’t want to be with her.

“I loved you and I thought you felt the exact same way. You told me that you were falling in love with me and that I should trust you every single minute I was with you,” Godwin began her chat with Underwood. “And you asked for my dad’s blessing, and I thought it was us. You didn’t give me any reasons to think otherwise.”

She continued, “I think I have a million different questions and a million different emotions, but I think something that I can’t stop thinking about is you gave everybody a chance until you couldn’t anymore. But why wasn’t that the case with me? I mean, you literally said you thought it was us the whole time.”

Underwood told that he “tried my hardest to stay as open as I could” with her, but that “it was a realization of how much I gave myself to somebody else that I couldn’t continue on knowing that I wasn’t going to be all in.”

“In that moment, when I was having that conversation with Cassie, I didn’t want to lose her and I knew that I didn’t want my life to go on without her,” he said about Randolph. “So I couldn’t do that to you where you were the backup plan. And that sounds bad, but you don’t deserve that and you know you don’t deserve that.”

Godwin still had questions for Underwood, however, like if maybe things would have changed had they spent more time together.

“Do you think that if we would … have had more time, do you think that this possibly would have been a different situation?” she asked. “I thought everything was there … it was never an option in my mind to not want to be with you. Ever. … I didn’t even know that you had been on other dates when you came. I thought I was the first date. I had no clue. Do you think if you would have given that a chance, do you think it would have been a thing? Or do you think it was not me clearly the whole time?”

It was then that Underwood dropped the bomb, explaining that leading up to fantasy suit week, he felt that his relationship with Randolph was “stronger.”

“That sounds brutal, but you deserve the honesty. I don’t want to beat around the bush or seem like I’m being insensitive, but that was just the case in this situation,” he told Godwin.

She asked him why he didn’t consider the final overnight date with her, like he did with Adams, and he was painfully honest in his response.

“To be honest with you, no,” said Underwood. “After that night and after running away and after being done … the night that I ran away, the night that I quit The Bachelor and I didn’t want to be the Bachelor anymore — which looking back was a little selfish because I had to still have conversations with you and Tayshia — the emotions were running high and my emotions were everywhere. In that moment, the show was over.”

Despite their split, she was hopeful they’d reconcile.

“I thought that you were going to chase me, as crazy as that sounds,” said Godwin. “And you didn’t,” she said, “and I just didn’t have a reason to believe otherwise and I just trusted you so much.”

Part 2 of The Bachelor‘s finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.