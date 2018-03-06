Becca Kufrin Speaks After Heartbreaking ‘Bachelor’ Break Up

Becca Kufrin is speaking out after Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke off their engagement on live TV during The Bachelor finale.

Arie got down on one knee for the 27-year-old publicist during the finale of the ABC show, saying he promised she “choose [her] every day,” before slipping a massive Neil Lane engagement ring on her ring finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But soon after, Arie revealed he had a “change of heart,” and blindsided Becca on a weekend getaway with his decision to break off their engagement to pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

“You know that I’ve been struggling a little bit, and I think over the past couple times we’ve been hanging out I’ve been trying to sort my feelings out and trying to grasp this whole thing,” he told her. “And the reality is that being with you, even though it’s been everything I wanted, I still think about her, and I think you sense that.”

Watching back the unedited footage of her own break-up was extremely difficult, Becca told Chris Harrison.

“It’s brutal,” she said. “I mean, when it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out and so much was going through my mind I couldn’t even take it all in or focus on what i wanted to say. So to watch that back now, of course I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it was a hard heartbreak.”

When Chris asked if she was previously ready to wed Arie before starting a family, she answered she was “ready to do it all.”

And while Arie wouldn’t leave her alone despite her requests during the split itself, Becca said it’s been radio silence since then.

“I haven’t heard anything,” she said.

As for dealing with the anger, frustration and confusion that comes with being broken up with on national television, Becca said she’s been through it all.

“After he left, I went through all the emotions,” she said. “I was sad. I stayed in L.A. for a few days and cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future I thought we were gonna have.”

But she’s definitely not over it: “I am angry at times,” she said. “I feel betrayed a lot of the time, just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”

While Becca hasn’t seen Arie since the break-up, she’ll soon be forced to confront him in Tuesday’s second half of the After the Final Rose special.

“Oh I have a ton of questions, but at this point it’s like anything I ask him, will I get a true answer?” she asked.

The second half of the After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC